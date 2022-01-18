High Winds: An Overlooked Danger for Semi-Truck Safety in Utah

On October 25th, 2021 it was reported that extremely strong winds had wrought havoc on semi-trucks driving along Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

For those who are inexperienced with the semi-truck industry in Utah, the prospect of these heavy vehicles being pushed around by wind might seem laughable. But for those who have spent decades driving and operating these trucks, the hazard posed by high winds is very real. This was made very clear by a recent incident in Tooele County that saw semi-trucks being tossed and flipped around by a windstorm as if they were toys.

If you have been injured by a semi-truck accident in Utah, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals appreciate just how devastating these accidents can be, and they will work tirelessly to help you get the settlement you need to recover and heal. In addition, a lawsuit can help you hold negligent truck drivers accountable, which can provide you with a sense of justice and closure.

Strong Winds Flip Semi-Trucks in Tooele County

On October 25th, 2021 it was reported that extremely strong winds had wrought havoc on semi-trucks driving along Interstate 80 in Tooele County. At least four trucks were completely flipped due to the 70-mph winds. Fortunately, there were few innocent motorists on the road at the time, and only minor injuries were reported. But it doesn’t take much to imagine how much worse this situation could have been if pedestrians or small vehicles were nearby. If a semi-truck flips on top of a small sedan or a pedestrian, there is little chance of survival.

In this case, the only people who were injured were the drivers of the semi-trucks themselves. After the first four trucks flipped over, over 100 semi-trucks were quickly pulled off I-80 in an effort to prevent further destruction. The highway was closed for five hours by the Utah Department of Transportation. On trucker stated: “This morning the truck was blowing side to side like it wanted to blow me out of the parking lot. Remember what we learned in school, no load is worth your life or anybody else’s. We see these trucks can be toppled over.”

Truckers Have a Legal Obligation to Stay Off the Roads During Adverse Weather

It’s important to remember that truckers and operators have a legal obligation to pull these vehicles off the road during adverse weather. If they fail to do this, you can hold them liable for your injuries. If a trucker requests to wait out adverse weather, their employers must permit this in most circumstances.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Utah area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, look no further than Truman & Radford, Injury Attorneys. Over the years, we have helped numerous injured victims in the Beehive State, including those who have been hurt due to truck accidents. With our help, you can recover a considerable settlement that can help you get the medical treatment you need. Your settlement can also cover missed wages and a range of non-economic damages. Book your consultation today.