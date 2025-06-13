Homeland Security and National Guard Expert Speaks Out on LA Riots, “Direct Violation of Insurrection Act”

“The use of active-duty National Guard and Marine Corps. troops against the wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom are in direct violation of the Insurrection Act,” said McDaniel.

As the LA riots continue to escalate for the fifth day in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration raids, Cooley Law School Professor Emeritus, Ret. Brigadier General Michael McDaniel explains why President Donald Trump’s deployment of thousands of National Guard and Marine troops are in violation of the Insurrection Act.

“The use of active-duty National Guard and Marine Corps. troops against the wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom are in direct violation of the Insurrection Act,” said McDaniel, who previously served as assistant adjutant general for Homeland Security, Michigan National Guard. “As it stands, there is no federal law being broken. The public has the right to protest. Federal resources cannot enforce federal law. ICE, a federal resource, can only enforce their own federal laws. Only if they are unable to enforce their laws, that is when the president may call in peace-keeping forces, like the National Guard.”

McDaniel has served on the National Governors Association’s Homeland Security Advisors Council. In 2007, he was named by the Office of Infrastructure Protection, Department of Homeland Security, as Chair of the State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial Government Coordinating Council. McDaniel’s military service includes serving as the State Judge Advocate as a member of the Michigan National Guard for over 27 years, serving as a military judge and promotion to Brigadier General in 2007. McDaniel was formerly the Assistant Attorney General for Litigation in the Executive Division of the Michigan Department of Attorney General. At Cooley, he taught Domestic Operations Law and Constitutional Law, and developed an LL.M. program in Homeland and National Security Law.

