How a Lawyer Can Help You in a State Farm Injury Claim

Trying to get fair compensation from an insurance company is a hassle in itself. But what if it happens to be the largest auto insurance provider in the United States? The challenges automatically triple, making it impossible to claim fair compensation.

Yes, we’re talking about State Farm, the 100-year-old insurance company.

If you’re involved in an accident, there is a chance that either your insurance provider or the at-fault party’s insurance provider happens to be State Farm. If this is the case, then you definitely need to get help filing a State Farm injury claim.

That’s because, just like all other insurance companies, State Farm works to maximize profits. Just because they’ve been around for a while doesn’t mean they’re going to be fair about compensation.

A lawyer can be a valuable resource in a State Farm compensation claim. Here are some of the ways your lawyer helps you out.

Drafting a Detailed Demand Letter

A demand letter is a document that starts a compensation claim. The objective of sending a demand letter is to let the at-fault party’s insurance company, in this case State Farm, know that you have suffered injuries and are expecting a specific amount as compensation.

As a demand letter is important, it must be devoid of mistakes. One error is all it takes for State Farm to reject your claim, or worse, shift the blame for the accident or incident to you.

You can prevent such mistakes with the help of a lawyer.

Determining Liability

Liability is the heart and soul of any accident case. You can’t seek compensation if you don’t know who was responsible for the accident. This is one part where a lawyer is essential.

Your lawyer will analyze the facts and findings of the case and come up with a list of potential liable parties. Then, based on the evidence, they will zero in on the relevant ones and prove their role in the accident.

Calculating Compensation

This is one part where the State Farm agent will speed through. Don’t expect the final number to be a fair one, because if it did, State Farm wouldn’t have lasted for 100 years.

State Farm’s adjusters will conveniently “miss” certain aspects of your injury. This usually includes non-economic damages. These damages account for some of the highest settlement values, as the impact of non-economic damages lasts for a while.

But calculating non-economic damages is difficult. That’s not the case when you have a lawyer.

Your lawyer will take all damages into consideration before arriving at a final number. Yes, this includes non-economic damages as well. No matter how hard they are to calculate, your lawyer will come up with a number that justifies the current condition you’re in.

Assisting in Gathering Evidence

Gathering evidence is difficult, especially if your injuries have bedridden you. But the State Farm adjuster isn’t going to wait for your recovery. They have a claim to close and will pull every trick in the book to do so. A lack of sufficient evidence only makes this job easier.

But this is not the case with a lawyer.

A lawyer, if required, will hire a private investigator (PI) to look into the accident/incident. The PI will gather evidence and investigate the accident/incident to find out additional information about it. This evidence is useful in proving who was responsible for the accident/incident and how serious your injuries are.

Negotiating Compensation

This is one of the biggest advantages of hiring a lawyer to handle a State Farm injury claim. Insurance adjusters are skilled at negotiating, and when they’re hired by America’s largest insurance company, you know you’re not dealing with some run-of-the-mill adjuster. You have zero chances of success taking an insurance adjuster head-on.

A lawyer, on the other hand, knows all the tricks of the insurance adjuster. The lawyer knows how to tackle those tricks. They will negotiate hard to ensure you get fair compensation for your losses.

Final Thoughts

With the right level of legal guidance, you can get past the hurdles of dealing with a State Farm insurance agent. A lawyer’s services will come in handy through all stages of an accident claim, making sure you’re fairly compensated for your losses.