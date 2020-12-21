How Alcohol Affects Your Mind, Your Body & Your Driving

Alcohol has significant effects on how you think and how your body functions.

Public campaigns against drinking and driving have done an excellent job of raising our awareness about the dangers of this behavior. Unfortunately, far too many people still don’t have a real understanding of how alcohol can affect their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. They may feel like they have a higher tolerance or know how to quickly sober up. They may think they are just a little buzzed or tipsy, but not too drunk to drive.

The truth is: No one is immune to the effects of alcohol. Getting behind the wheel after drinking is a dangerous and potentially deadly decision. At Spaulding Injury Law, we encourage you to educate yourself on the effects of alcohol and make smart decisions to keep yourself and others on the road safe.

In an effort to help with that education, we’ve put together this infographic.

The original is found here, or you may click on the infographic to visit the site.