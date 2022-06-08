How Can an Accident Victim Determine How Much Compensation They’ll Receive?

Because trials have become fairly rare due to efficiency concerns, it is most likely that the final part of the accident lawsuit in Georgia will be settlement negotiations.

Atlanta, GA – Accident victims often bring lawsuits against those responsible for their injuries. This is because they may have to suddenly pay for medical treatment, miss time from work, get property repairs, and experience other financial losses tied to their injuries. While the specific amount of compensation can vary with each case, there are a number of factors that tend to guide an attorney’s arguments for damages for their client.

How severe was the accident?

One of the most important aspects of an accident that tends to decide the value of the case was the severity of the accident. Minor accidents tend to have few costs aside from some basic property repairs and short term medical treatment. These costs can generally be covered under the defendant’s liability insurance policy. As the severity of the accident increases, it is more likely that any victims will need more extensive medical care, they may not be able to work for an extended period of time, especially if they are disabled, and additional quality of life problems can be added to the victim’s compensation for pain and suffering.

Medical costs

Medical treatment can include treatment at the accident scene, transportation to an emergency room, a stay in the hospital, various surgeries, medications for pain and recovery, and later visits with doctors who can help with the process of treatment and recovery. Each individual aspect of medical treatment tends to be costly, and combined costs of all of these treatments can be extremely high. If the person is undergoing intensive treatment, they also will not be able to work.

Pain and suffering

There is a separate category of compensation related to the victim’s non-economic losses tied to their physical and mental health. This is commonly called pain and suffering. As with medical costs, a victim who is not severely hurt may experience only minor problems with trauma, psychological issues, and physical pain. However, someone who is severely hurt may have various kinds of suffering that affect their day to day life for years or permanently.

Settlement negotiations

Because trials have become fairly rare due to efficiency concerns, it is most likely that the final part of the accident lawsuit in Georgia will be settlement negotiations. These negotiations should end with an agreement that awards the plaintiff a certain amount, yet the litigation will also totally end once the agreement is accepted. Before the negotiations start, the attorney and their client should have some expectations regarding an amount that is acceptable for damages, and other important matters that may come up during the process.

Getting more information about an accident lawsuit in Georgia

