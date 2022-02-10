How Can I Get Out of my Timeshare in South Carolina?

Your lawyers will review the terms of your contract carefully and will draft a notice of cancellation.

Timeshare sellers are known for their pushy marketing strategies and if you’ve made the mistake of signing a contract you may be wondering how to get rid of it. Many buyers believe that if they simply stop paying their dues, that’s it, they’re done with it. Unfortunately, you’re still bound by the contract you signed and the timeshare sellers might move to foreclose. Or you might be sued by the Homeowners Association. If you want to get rid of your timeshare, you need to get in touch with some experienced timeshare cancellation lawyers in South Carolina and follow the legal process.

What is the cooling-off period for a timeshare contract in South Carolina?

The offers timeshare sellers present to their clients are extremely attractive, at least on paper. If you’ve ever been to a long presentation for a fancy resort where they promise you that you can spend your holidays for the rest of your life, you certainly know how persuasive these sellers can be. It’s easy to be roped in and if you’re going through a bad case of buyer’s regret, know that you’re not the only one. The problem is so widespread, legislators in most states have introduced regulations meant to help people like you out of what turned out to be a very bad deal.

In South Carolina, the cooling-off period is five days, so there’s not much time to cancel your agreement.

If it’s been longer than that, contact a smart timeshare cancellation lawyer in Charleston right away.

How do I get out of a timeshare contract in Charleston?

Your lawyers will review the terms of your contract carefully and will draft a notice of cancellation. This notice has to be formulated in precise legal terms and it must make it abundantly clear that you want to cancel. You’ll also have to include a reason why you want out of the contract. A skilled lawyer will confront the terms under which the property was sold to you with the sad reality. For instance, you may want to cancel if the accommodations offered do not correspond to the offer in the glossy brochure they gave you. Or, you can invoke the fact that you were not told of the associated costs, which can be quite high, as you probably know by now.

In other words, your lawyers will look for a way to accuse the sellers of misrepresentation.

At the same time, you need to make sure the sellers receive your notification. Your lawyers can arrange to have the notification delivered in person, or you can send it by certified mail. You might get a few very angry phone calls, which is why you should tell the sellers all communication will be handled by your South Carolina lawyers.

According to the law, if you cancel the agreement, the seller must refund you within 20 days if you did not get any benefits associated with the contract. If you did use the timeshare, they must give you your money back within 30 days, minus the sum corresponding to the benefits you received.

If you’re thinking about selling your timeshare, you will have a hard time finding a buyer, not to mention that you probably don’t have the same hard-sell technique the original sellers used on you. While this is still an option, keep in mind that you still need to pay your dues as long as it’s your name on the contract. If you miss out on the payments, you’re risking foreclosure and you might end up paying even more money that you owe at present.