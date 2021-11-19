How Can Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Help You?

In some cases, you can also be compensated for the cost of your trips to see various doctors.

If you’ve been injured on the job, you’ll find yourself in a very confusing situation. These things don’t happen very often so it’s fair to assume you don’t know what are your rights and what benefits are you entitled to. Under Nebraska law, workers are fully protected and you can receive full compensation for your losses. However, it’s a complicated process so it’s best to leave it to experienced Nebraska workers compensation lawyers who know the laws inside out.

There are two types of situations where an employee is entitled to benefits. The first refers to accidents that result in a serious injury. If you were at your place of work and suffered an accident, you should get compensation for that.

The second situation refers to injuries or diseases caused by workplace hazards or by certain movements you had to do in the course of your duties over a long period of time.

For instance, if you were exposed to toxic substances in your line of work and developed a disease, this counts as an occupational injury. Also, back or joint problems that resulted from your daily work are considered work-related injuries. To put it simply, if you broke your back doing hard work for many years, you are entitled to compensation when you’re no longer able to work.

That’s what the law says, anyway. In the real world, you’ll realize that you need well-versed Nebraska lawyers to sort out the legal problems.

As soon as you’re diagnosed with a work-related injury you need to get in touch with your employer and inquire about insurance and your company’s benefits provider. This is the moment when you discover that your employer is unwilling to pay benefits, especially if you have a serious injury that incurs significant expenses.

Don’t waste any time worrying about how you are going to cover your medical bills! Just get in touch with skilled workers compensation lawyers. That won’t cost you a thing. These lawyers understand you’re in a tight spot and offer free consultations. Also, they work on a contingency fee basis so you don’t owe them anything if they don’t win the case for you.

After listening to the facts in your case, your attorney will advise on the best way to proceed. You can file a complaint with the Workers Compensation Court in Nebraska or you can sue your employer.

Another thing your Nebraska workers compensation lawyers can help you with is putting an estimate on the benefits you’re entitled to. For instance, you should be fully compensated for your medical bills, including medications. In some cases, you can also be compensated for the cost of your trips to see various doctors. Also, you should receive benefits for the time lost at work. If you have a serious injury you might not be able to work for weeks or months. Your family should not suffer if you cannot provide. If you are left with a partial or full disability, you should be compensated for that as well.