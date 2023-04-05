How Can Wichita Motorcycle Accidents Become Fatal?

One of the most common questions asked by these family members is simple: “How did they die?”

Most family members want answers when they learn that their loved ones have perished in motorcycle accidents. More information may make it easier to achieve closure and move on with their lives. One of the most common questions asked by these family members is simple: “How did they die?” The truth is that there are many potential causes of death when it comes to motorcycle accidents. Perhaps the more important question you should be asking your lawyers is “How can I pursue justice?”

Fatalities Are Relatively Common in Wichita Motorcycle Accidents

Unfortunately, many motorcycle accidents end in fatalities. When you factor in the speeds involved and the complete lack of protection for the riders, it’s no wonder why so many of these accidents end in fatalities. On December 8th of 2022, it was reported that an 18-year-old had lost his life while motorcycling in Wichita. Police report that the teen collided with an SUV that seems to have attempted a left-hand turn. This is a very common cause of motorcycle accidents across the nation.

In November of 2022, it was reported that a 40-year-old individual had lost their life in a motorcycle accident in Wichita. Once again, it seems as though this individual was struck by a vehicle attempting to turn into a private drive. While the police didn’t release any further information, both of these crashes may have been caused by driver negligence and a failure to check for motorcycles approaching in the opposite direction.

Head Injuries

Many motorcyclists die from head injuries. Even if these individuals are wearing helmets at the time of their crash, the speeds involved can cause fatal injuries. This is especially true if motorcyclists are ejected from their vehicles before colliding headfirst with solid objects, such as other vehicles, the asphalt or concrete barriers. Head injuries are fatal because they cause the skull to fracture and the brain to bleed.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Motorcyclists may also lose their lives due to spinal cord injuries. Again, this should come as no surprise given the speeds involved and the fact that motorcyclists are often ejected from their vehicles. A broken neck or spine can easily be fatal, as it cuts off oxygen and blood to the brain. Even if motorcyclists survive these injuries, they may be paralyzed with a lower quality of life.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Wichita?

If you’ve been searching for Wichita motorcycle accident lawyers, rest assured that there are many qualified professionals who can assist you. With assistance from these Kansas motorcycle accident lawyers, you can pursue justice and compensation for your family’s loss. Motorcycle accident lawyers can guide you towards a settlement, and this settlement can help you pay for unpaid medical expenses, funeral costs, and much more. Book your consultation with qualified accident lawyers today to get started.

