How Can You Prove Police Brutality in Wyoming?

Police brutality is one of the most common types of police misconduct in Wyoming despite the fact that there are strict regulations concerning the use of force by law enforcement agents. If you or a loved one were recently involved in a brutal encounter with the police, it is recommended that you get in touch with an experienced Wyoming police brutality lawyer to make sure you have all the evidence you need.

How is police brutality defined in Wyoming?

Police officers have the right to use a reasonable amount of force in the course of their duty.

For instance, they are allowed to use force when they’re trying to apprehend a potentially dangerous suspect, someone armed or threatening. The police can use force when they have reason to fear for their life or for the safety of other people present.

But, law enforcement agents cannot shoot an unarmed suspect, nor can they use their batons or tasers on an individual who is not resisting, or after the suspect they were trying to arrest has been subdued.

The use of force after an individual is in custody also constitutes police brutality.

How to prove police brutality?

If you were the victim of any type of police brutality, you have the right to file a complaint with the police department the officers work for. When you reach out to a knowledgeable police brutality lawyer, they will start by listening to your story to determine if you have a case. Next, they’ll start gathering evidence as your word against the word of a police officer won’t certainly be enough.

Your lawyers will get copies of the police reports which contain the official version of the incident. Then, they will request access to the body cam images. This is something that needs to be done sooner rather than later, to make sure they don’t get deleted. The same goes for images on the surveillance cameras in the area.

Your lawyers will also want to interview eyewitnesses. This is another reason why you need to have a reliable lawyer working on the case as soon as possible. As time passes, the eyewitnesses’ recollections might become vague or sketchy, so they’ll be of less value to you.

Another important part of the investigation your lawyer must conduct is checking out the past of the officers involved. This type of information is not easy to obtain, but if the officers in your case have been targeted by similar charges before your lawyers can demonstrate a pattern of abuse.

Unfortunately, only a small percentage of police brutality complaints are ruled in favor of the civilian. Most often than not, you will have to file a lawsuit against the officers involved, the police department they work for, or even the local authorities.

If your lawyers build a strong case, you can receive damages. You are entitled to economic damages covering your medical expenses and your lost wages, if you missed work because of your injuries or if you were falsely arrested. At the same time, you can claim non-economic damages for your pain and suffering, as well as for the humiliation and the loss of reputation the whole incident caused you.