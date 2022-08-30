How Can You Tell if You Were Harmed by a CPAP Machine in Illinois?

Other issues may be more difficult to detect. There is evidence to suggest that these CPAP machines can cause critical organs to develop cancer.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you might have noticed that a number of CPAP machines have been recalled across the United States. These machines were used to treat sleep apnea and similar conditions. Unfortunately, it seems as though these medical devices caused more problems than they solved. Recent evidence suggests that these recalled CPAP machines exposed users to cancer-causing agents. They also have the potential to obstruct airways, choking innocent people who were just trying to address their medical conditions. Many victims are filing lawsuits as a result. But how do you know whether you were actually harmed by one of these CPAP machines?

If you suspect you might have been harmed, it's always a good idea to play it safe. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced medical malpractice attorney, and you can figure out whether you have the ability to file a lawsuit. These legal professionals can listen carefully to your unique situation during a consultation before recommending the best course of action. With their help, you can recover a considerable settlement if you have been harmed in any way by your CPAP machine.

A Doctor Can Help you Determine The Extent of Your Injuries

If you’re wondering whether you have been harmed by your CPAP machine, your safest bet is to immediately stop using the device and seek medical attention. Get in touch with your doctor and explain the situation. Your doctor will then likely conduct a number of tests to see whether you have developed any long-term health issues. Some health issues may be immediately clear, such as eye irritation, skin issues, and vomiting. Your doctor can help determine whether these issues were actually caused by your CPAP machine.

Other issues may be more difficult to detect. There is evidence to suggest that these CPAP machines can cause critical organs to develop cancer. These organs include the liver and kidneys. You may wish to have these organs tested to see whether there is any sign of cancer. Unfortunately, you may simply be at an increased risk for developing cancer in the future, with no noticeable signs at present.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you've been injured by a CPAP machine, you may wish to enlist the help of a qualified attorney. An experienced medical malpractice lawyer can help you pursue a considerable financial settlement that provides compensation for medical expenses, missed wages, and other damages.