How Companies Navigate Legal Requirements

Are you a business owner who struggles to keep abreast of all the latest legal requirements and guidelines in your industry? Then, you are not alone because the legal environment for companies becomes more complex every day. Many managers choose to outsource the entire job, but others use tools like tax reporting apps to deal with at least one aspect of the problem. Transport company owners routinely use sophisticated fleet software to maintain electronic logging, so drivers don’t get hit with HOS (hours of service) violations. When it comes to healthcare benefits, the vast majority of small and medium-sized organizations opt to outsource the function to avoid potential headaches.

Finally, managers are now widely aware of the need to store email communications for future use in lawsuits and audits. And in the field of advertising and promotion, there are multiple laws on the books that govern what a company’s ads can and cannot say about products and services. These truth in advertising rules have been around for decades but have proliferated in recent years. Here’s the least that managers need to know about current laws that pertain to operating a business.

Tax Reporting Apps

In the past decade, tax software has undergone a sea change in terms of increased sophistication and affordability. Now, even one-person businesses can use tax-related programs to create quarterly returns, perform self-audits to identify potential problems with future filings, and develop strategies for minimizing tax bills based on smart planning and finding relevant deductions.

Fleet Management Software

Fleet management software and systems do an excellent job of helping transport company owners adhere to strict legal guidelines in multiple jurisdictions. If you operate a fleet, you can use ELD (electronic logging device) compliant solutions to avoid HOS (hours-of-service) violations and keep drivers safe at the same time. Fleet managers need to understand how critical preventing hours of service violations is for the company’s long-term profitability. Plus, modern fleet programs perform many other valuable functions, like keeping track of fuel efficiency, developing alternate routes when road closures prevent drivers from adhering to standard ones and aiding in the real-time communication between vehicle operators and office-based controllers.

Outsourced Healthcare Benefits

Any organization that offers health, dental, or vision care benefits to its workers knows that there are complex legal issues at stake. For new and small entities, the common solution is to outsource the entire healthcare benefits function to an independent service provider. Outsourcing costs money but often reduces long-term expenses by helping owners avoid several common legal landmines. Sometimes, paying a professional service provider to take on a major responsibility like health benefits makes good sense.

Email Storage

One of the modern challenges facing nearly every for-profit entity is the requirement to maintain a file of all email communications that take place on company servers. For small organizations, the demand is not so significant. But medium-sized and large businesses often turn to outside service providers to store the thousands of email messages that flow between employees and customers. Often companies focus on how to improve workplace safety in a physical sense and don’t not consider cyber safety and protection, this is one way to do so. When future legal issues arise, these files can be the only way that a company can defend itself against a claim of negligence or deceptive advertising.