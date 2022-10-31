How Do Construction Accidents Typically Occur?

It is essential to follow all safety procedures when using machinery to prevent such accidents and regularly inspect it for defects.

Construction workers are at a higher risk of suffering an injury on the job than workers in other industries. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that in the construction industry, one in five worker deaths results from construction accidents in the United States each year.

Construction accidents can occur in various ways, but some common patterns exist. Whatever the cause, construction accidents can be devastating for the workers involved and their families.

Falls

Falls can happen when workers do not have adequate protection from falling off scaffolding, ladders, or roofs. A variety of factors can cause them, including:

Slippery surfaces

Loose debris

Poor lighting

Misuse of portable ladders

Improper scaffold

Falls can lead to severe injuries, including broken bones and head injuries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), in some cases, they can be fatal. To prevent falls, construction workers should always wear proper safety gear and follow all safety protocols.

If a fall does occur, it is vital to seek medical attention immediately and contact a construction accident lawyer for assistance in the legal process.

Electrocution

Construction workers are often at risk of dangers such as electrocution. It occurs when a person comes into contact with an electrically charged object, such as a live wire. This can happen if a worker does not have adequate training in electrical safety or if they are not wearing the proper safety equipment.

Electrocution can also occur if a worker uses defective equipment or the construction site is not properly grounded. Always use proper safety equipment if you doubt whether something is electrically safe. If you are electrocuted, seek immediate medical attention.

Struck by an Object

Many construction workers are injured when struck by an object each year. These accidents can occur when objects, tools, or equipment hit workers.

Examples of struck by an object accidents are:

Being hit by a moving object

Items slipping and falling from hands

Falling or swinging machinery

Falling objects

A nail discharged out of a nail gun

Flying debris from tools

In some cases, the injuries sustained in these accidents can be minor, but in other cases, they can be much more severe, even resulting in death.

Caught Between Objects

Construction site accidents can happen when workers are caught between objects. This can occur when workers are trying to move heavy objects or working in tight spaces. Workers caught between objects may suffer from crush injuries, broken bones, or other serious injuries.

In some cases, workers may even be trapped and unable to escape. If caught between objects, staying calm and trying to move to a safe area is essential. If you cannot move, call for help and wait for help to arrive.

Examples of caught-between-objects accidents are:

A soil trench cave-in

Pulling body parts, clothing, or dangling objects into power instruments like saws, drills, grinders, or sanders

Working underneath a car when your clothing gets stuck in the moving elements of the engine

Squeezed in between a car and a wall

Crushed beneath a lowering hydraulic truck frame

Crushed beneath a crumbling, unprotected wall

Trapped between thick metal sheets after the locking bands broke

Machinery Accidents

These accidents can occur when workers use heavy machineries, such as excavators, bulldozers, and cranes. Workers using smaller machinery, such as power tools, can also suffer injuries.

These accidents can happen when workers misuse heavy machinery or when machinery malfunctions. Common injuries from machinery accidents include amputations, crush injuries, and burns.

In some cases, machinery accidents can be fatal. It is essential to follow all safety procedures when using machinery to prevent such accidents and regularly inspect it for defects.

Contact a Lawyer for a Construction Accident Consultation

Contact a construction accident lawyer for consultation if you incur injuries at work. A legal expert can help you understand your rights and options and guide you through the legal process. An attorney can help you understand the laws that apply to the accident and can help build a case against the responsible party.