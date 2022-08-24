How Do I Know if I Need a Car Accident Attorney?

After reviewing your case, a lawyer can guide you toward the next stages of the legal process.

If you were injured in a car accident, you need to call your insurance company and ensure they are covering your injuries. If that doesn’t go smoothly or if your case goes to court, do not proceed without a car accident attorney.

It can be highly beneficial to consult a legal expert as soon as possible after a crash. A lawyer can help protect your rights and represent your best interest.

You Have a Lot of Traffic Tickets

Traffic tickets may be pretty standard, but if you get the same type of ticket repeatedly, consult a car accident lawyer in Henderson.

Traffic tickets involve safety violations such as speeding or running a stop sign. If you get any of these tickets repeatedly, you need to consult a lawyer about it as soon as possible, so there is less chance of the situation escalating.

You’ve Been Injured in a Car Crash

Even if you aren’t at fault for an accident, if you have been injured and have medical bills, it’s time to talk to a lawyer about it. Even if the other party has insurance, settling might take a while. If you have been injured, covering the medical bills takes priority over other issues.

Common car accident injuries include:

Scrapes and bruises

Whiplash

Broken limbs

Traumatic brain injury

Neck and spine injuries

You Have Been Arrested or Charged With an Accident

If you are arrested for any reason, you must consult with an attorney as soon as possible so they can help you through the procedures. A lawyer will ensure that your rights are respected throughout the legal proceedings. A car accident attorney can also help you build a strong defense case and represent your point of view.

You Have Been in a Collision That Resulted in Injuries or Death

In 2020 there were 317 car accident fatalities reported in the state of Nevada, of which 93 were in rural areas while 224 were in urban areas. What is more, the two leading causes were identified as speeding and driving under the influence.

You Have a Family Member Involved in a Car Crash

Sometimes, a family member might be injured in an accident and not be able to get medical bills paid. If a loved one is involved in a crash, consult with a lawyer immediately to help them through the claims process.

Surviving a collision can be a traumatic experience. The victim might not know how to handle the aftermath. You can help them through this difficult period by offering guidance and emotional support.

You Have Taken out Personal Injury Protection (PIP) Insurance Policy

If you have taken out a PIP insurance policy for yourself or your family member, it is essential to make sure that you consult an attorney about it. Even though it is considered a type of insurance, there are still many issues surrounding this type of coverage, and if you do not know how it works, it might be easier to get a lawyer involved.

You Want to Know About the Risks Involved in a Traffic Accident

Whether you were in an accident or not, consult with a lawyer about the risks. By discovering the legal risks associated with crashes, you can better protect yourself, and you will be prepared to handle the aftermath of a collision if that happens.

Consult a Car Crash Attorney

Whether you had an accident caused by someone else’s negligence or want to ensure that your health insurance is covered, it is essential to consult with a Henderson car accident lawyer. An attorney can help you build a strong case and represent your point of view.