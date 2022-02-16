How Do I Sue My Employer for Hostile Work Environment?

A hostile environment is a catch-all phrase used to describe a work environment that is unbearable or uncomfortable for reasonable employees.

If you are thinking about filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against your employer in Washington, you may have heard the term “hostile work environment” being thrown around. But does this phrase actually mean? How do you know whether your employer is guilty of creating a hostile work environment, and how can you prove their guilt? More importantly, how do you make sure you’re receiving a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been forced to go through?

Many of these questions can be answered by qualified, experienced sexual harassment lawyers. Get in touch with one of these lawyers, and you can ask as many questions as you like during an initial consultation. DC sexual harassment lawyers can assess your unique situation before guiding you towards justice and a fair settlement. These attorneys can let you know how you can sue your employer for hostile work environment.

What is a Hostile Work Environment?

A hostile environment1 is a catch-all phrase used to describe a work environment that is unbearable or uncomfortable for reasonable employees. While working in this hostile environment, an employee might be subjected to inappropriate jokes, comments, and rumors. They may also be subjected to inappropriate images or objects. In addition, this environment may be rife with physical assaults, insults, and threats.

There are a few key components to a hostile work environment:

It is so unbearable that it affects your ability to work

A reasonable person would find this environment hostile and offensive

When Can an Employer Escape Liability?

According to the EEOC2, an employer can escape liability for creating a hostile work environment in only a few ways. First of all, they must show that they attempted to prevent the harassing behavior in a reasonable manner. They must also show that they took reasonable steps to correct the harassing behavior once it occurred. Secondly, they must show that the employee acted in an unreasonable manner by failing to take advantage of resources and opportunities presented by the employer.

In other words, your employer must show that they actually tried to stop the harassment from occurring, and they must show that they attempted to help you deal with the situation in an effective manner. They must also show that you failed to take advantage of these offers – even when clearly offered assistance by the employer. This means that the employer shoulders a significant burden when they are accused of creating a hostile environment.

Where Can I Find a Sexual Harassment Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for legal assistance, there are plenty of Washington sexual harassment attorneys available to assist you. With their help, you can hold your employer accountable for creating the hostile work environment you’ve been forced to endure. In doing so, you can receive a considerable settlement that compensates you for missed wages, emotional distress, humiliation, and much more. Book your consultation today to go over your legal options.

Sources: