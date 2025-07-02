How Do You Check Trademark Status in India?

Once you file your trademark application, it doesn’t just get approved instantly. It goes through a few important stages.

Have you taken the big step and applied to protect your brand name or logo? If yes, that’s fantastic! But now comes the waiting game, and maybe a little worry about what’s happening behind the scenes. This is where knowing how to check trademark status becomes super important.

Think of your trademark application like a package you’ve sent. You wouldn’t just send it and forget it, right? You’d want to track it to see where it is and if there are any issues. Checking your trademark application status is exactly like that. It lets you know if everything is going smoothly or if you need to take action to keep your brand safe.

This guide will show you, step by step, the easiest way to check trademark status online in India. You’ll learn what different statuses mean and how to make sure your brand gets the protection it deserves.

The Journey of Trademark Application: A Quick Look

Once you file your trademark application, it doesn’t just get approved instantly. It goes through a few important stages. Keeping an eye on your trademark status at each stage helps you act quickly if needed.

Here’s a simple breakdown of the main steps:

You File Your Application: You send in your request with all the details. Basic Check Done: The government office does a quick check to make sure all the papers and fees are correct. Detailed Review: An examiner then takes a closer look at your brand name/logo. Public Announcement: If all looks good, your brand is shown to the public in a special magazine. Waiting for Objections: For a few months, others can raise concerns about your brand. Official Protection! If no one objects, or if you sort out any objections, your brand gets officially registered.

Knowing these steps helps you understand why checking your trademark application status is so helpful.

The Government’s Online Portal (IP India)

The main place to check trademark status for free in India is the official website of the Indian Trademark Office. It’s called IP India.

Here’s how to use it, step by step:

Go to the Website: Open your internet browser and type this address: https://ipindia.gov.in/ Find “Trademark Status”: On the main page, look for a section called “Trademarks.” Under it, you might see links like “Trademark Status” or “Public Search.” Click on one of those. (A common direct link is https://ipindiaonline.gov.in/tmrpublicsearch/frmmain.aspx) Pick “Application Number”: On the search page, you’ll see a few options. The easiest way to find your application is by clicking on the tab that says “Application Number.” Enter Your Number: Type in the unique number you got when you first filed your trademark. This is usually 7 or 8 digits long. Click “Show Status”: Hit this button, and the system will show you all the details about your application.

You’ll see who applied, what the brand name/logo is, when it was filed, and, most importantly, its current trademark status.

What Do Those Status Messages Mean? A Simple Guide

When you check trademark status, you’ll see different messages. Here’s what the common ones mean and what you might need to do:

Application Filed: What it means for you: Great! Your application has been successfully submitted. What to do next: Nothing right now, just wait for the next stage.

Formalities Check Pass: What it means for you: Good news! The basic checks are done, and everything looks correct so far (like forms filled right, fees paid). What to do next: Your application will now move to an examiner for a detailed review.

Formalities Check Fail: What it means for you: Uh oh. There’s a small problem with your application (e.g., missing info, wrong fee). What to do next: The office will send you a notice. You must fix these issues quickly within the time they give you. If you don’t, your application might be stopped.

Sent for Exam / Marked for Exam: What it means for you: Your application is now with a trademark examiner who will check it thoroughly. What to do next: Wait for the examiner’s report.

Exam Report Issued: What it means for you: This is a very important step! The examiner has finished their review. What to do next: You must download and read this report carefully. Good scenario: It might say your brand is “Accepted” – no problems found. Common scenario: It might say there are “objections” (problems). For example, your brand might be too similar to another one, or it might be too general. Your action: If there are objections, you typically have one month to send a detailed reply explaining why your brand should be accepted. It’s smart to get help from an expert for this. If you don’t reply on time, your application might be stopped.

Refused: What it means for you: Your application has been rejected by the examiner. This usually happens if your reply to an objection wasn’t accepted, or you missed a deadline. What to do next: You might be able to appeal this decision, or you might need to file a brand new application.

Accepted: What it means for you: Excellent news! Your brand has been accepted after the examination (either directly or after you sorted out any objections). What to do next: Your brand is now ready to be publicly announced.

Accepted & Advertised: What it means for you: Your brand name/logo has been published in the official Trademark Journal (a public record). This starts a crucial waiting period. What to do next: For 4 months from this date, anyone who thinks your brand is too similar to theirs can “oppose” your registration. You must keep checking for any oppositions during this time.

Opposed: What it means for you: Someone has officially objected to your brand being registered. What to do next: You have two months to send a formal reply (called a “counter-statement”) to this opposition. This stage can involve sending in proof and possibly a hearing. It’s definitely a time to get expert legal help.

Registered: What it means for you: Congratulations! Your trademark is officially protected! You now have exclusive rights to use it. What to do next: You can now proudly use the ® symbol next to your brand. Remember, this registration is usually good for 10 years, so you’ll need to think about trademark renewal down the line.

Removed: What it means for you: Your trademark has been taken off the register. This usually happens if you didn’t renew it after 10 years. What to do next: You might have a limited time to restore it, or you may need to apply for a brand new trademark.

Expired: What it means for you: The 10-year protection period for your trademark has ended. What to do next: You need to renew it quickly to keep your rights.

Abandoned: What it means for you: Your application has been stopped because you didn’t take action when needed (e.g., didn’t reply to an objection on time). What to do next: You’d likely need to start all over again with a new application.

Withdrawn: What it means for you: You (or your lawyer) chose to stop the application yourself. What to do next: No further action for this specific application.



Why You Must Keep Checking Your Trademark Status Regularly

Don’t just file and forget! Keeping an eye on your trademark status is super important because:

Deadlines are Serious: The Trademark Office has strict deadlines for replies. Miss them, and your application could be stopped.

The Trademark Office has strict deadlines for replies. Miss them, and your application could be stopped. Quick Action Needed: Seeing a status like “Exam Report Issued” or “Opposed” means you need to act fast.

Seeing a status like “Exam Report Issued” or “Opposed” means you need to act fast. Protecting Your Hard Work: Your brand is valuable. Regular checks make sure all your effort in building it doesn’t go to waste.

Your brand is valuable. Regular checks make sure all your effort in building it doesn’t go to waste. Future Planning: Knowing your trademark registration status helps you plan for renewals down the road.

While you can check trademark status yourself, many people get help from trademark experts or lawyers. They can automatically track your application, understand the tricky legal parts, and make sure you respond on time.

Conclusion

Your brand is your business’s identity, and protecting it with a trademark is a smart move. Learning how to check trademark status empowers you to stay in control of your application’s journey. By regularly checking and understanding what each status means, you can make sure your brand gets the full legal protection it deserves. Don’t let a simple missed step put your brand’s future at risk – stay informed and keep it safe!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Checking Trademark Status

Q1: How long does it usually take for my trademark application status to change after I file it?

A1: After you file, you’ll see “Application Filed” right away. “Formalities Check Pass” usually appears within a few days to a few weeks. The next steps, like examination, can take several months.

Q2: What should I do if my trademark status shows “Objected” or “Exam Report Issued”?

A2: This means the examiner has found a problem. You must download the report, understand the issue, and send a reply explaining why your brand should be accepted. You usually have one month. It’s best to get help from a trademark expert for this.

Q3: Can I get my trademark application back if it becomes “Abandoned”?

A3: Generally, no. If your application is “Abandoned” because you didn’t reply or act on time, you usually have to start over with a brand new application and pay new fees.

Q4: How do I know when my trademark needs to be renewed by checking its trademark registration status?

A4: Once your trademark is “Registered,” it’s protected for 10 years. While the government might send reminders, you should note your registration date. About 6 months before it expires, start thinking about your trademark renewal.

Q5: Can I check the trademark status of a competitor’s brand?

A5: Yes! The government’s IP India website is public. You can use it to check trademark status for any brand if you know their name or application number.