How Does Child Custody Work in Washington?

When the court evaluates both parents’ abilities to care for their shared child, they’ll also consider residential location, employment schedules, home stabilities, lifestyle, history of abuse or domestic violence, etc.

When parents want to part ways, they must set an arrangement for child custody. Some parents can work out a plan without the need for an attorney, while others require intervention from the court. So if you’re in the process of getting a divorce, you must establish a custody arrangement to benefit yourself and your child.

States in the US have different laws regarding child custody, but the one similarity they all share is that the court determines child custody based on the child’s best interests. But what if you live in Washington and you’re going through a divorce? Here’s everything you need to know about its custody laws.

Custody Options

You must remember that in Washington, a child custody arrangement is known as a parenting plan. As such, custody is granted in many ways, depending on the child’s needs and the parents’ abilities. In most cases, the court gives both parents shared custody, meaning they both have similar parenting responsibilities. But even in such cases, it’s always recommended that you get prior help from experienced lawyers.

Similarly, when the court grants one parent primary custody, the other parent can have visitation rights. However, under specific circumstances, the court might forbid visitation.

What Factors does the Washington State Consider?

Every custody case brought to the court is presented in front of a judge who tries to find a parenting plan that’s in the child’s best interests. Many factors impact this decision, including:

The child’s relationship with both parents

The child’s relationship with their siblings in each parent’s house

Both parents’ abilities to care for their child

The emotional, mental, and physical health of each parent

The child’s primary caretaker in the past

When the court evaluates both parents’ abilities to care for their shared child, they’ll also consider residential location, employment schedules, home stabilities, lifestyle, history of abuse or domestic violence, etc. Additionally, the court may also consider the child’s preference regarding the parenting plan if they’re old enough to make a decision.

Although these factors can help you prepare for Washington’s custody system, it’s essential to understand that each custody case is different. That’s why you must discuss your case with a professional attorney or contact Seattle Custody Lawyers for a detailed legal guidance.

How do the Washington State Courts Side?

There’s always been a perception that mothers always have the court’s support when it comes to divorce or child custody. At the same time, many men feel they’re at a disadvantage when it comes to their rights in the legal process.

Nowadays, however, the law treats both mothers and fathers equally. Under Washington State child custody laws, judges who close on a couple’s divorce must consider the child’s best interests regarding custody issues. That’s why it’s essential that you get help from a professional attorney such as Seattle Divorce Lawyers during the divorce process to ensure that custody arrangements will be based on your children’s best interests.