How Does Negligence Contribute to Truck Crashes?

By practicing defensive driving, staying alert while behind the wheel, and foregoing dangerous substances, truck drivers can play a vital role in keeping the highways safe for everyone on them.

In the recent news cycle, truck crashes have become a prominent (and terrifying!) talking point. It’s rare to go more than a few days without hearing about the latest catastrophic crash, oftentimes involving an impaired or distracted truck driver. Mere hours before I began writing this article, a Freightliner truck careened off a cliff at Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado, instantly killing the driver. Such incidents are unfortunately not uncommon, resulting in devastating damage and tragic losses for families.

Although many crashes are caused by environmental factors or the aggressive driving of other motorists, some truck wrecks are caused by the operator’s negligence. In this article, we discuss some of the ways in which negligence can cause otherwise-preventable truck wrecks. Whether you’re a truck driver or you operate a passenger vehicle, we encourage you to always practice the principles of defensive driving and be responsible behind the wheel.

What is “Negligence” in Reference to Truck Crashes?

In essence, truck drivers (and other motorists on the road) have a duty to operate their vehicle safely and sanely, so as to not place themselves and other people at risk of injury or death. When a truck driver breaches that implied “duty of care,” such as by speeding, driving drunk, or operating their vehicle while impaired, they may be found legally liable for any injuries and damages caused by a resulting wreck.

Truck Crashes Caused by Distracted Driving

In the digital age, distracted driving has become one of the most common contributing factors in truck crashes. Cellphones are a frequent culprit, with even experienced truck drivers sending text messages or taking calls on the road. However, something as simple as changing the radio station or taking your eyes off the road to look for something in the cab can have catastrophic consequences. Despite our best efforts, humans are exceptionally bad at multitasking. When driving, you should always keep your full focus on the road, so you can quickly react to obstacles, traffic slowdowns, and the erratic behavior of other drivers.

Impaired Driving as a Factor in Truck Wrecks

Unfortunately, as with all drivers, there are some truckers that operate their rigs while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Doing so is extremely dangerous for the truck driver and anyone unfortunate enough to cross their path. Illegal substances cloud a driver’s judgment and slow their reaction time, making it significantly more likely they will be involved in a wreck.

Commercial trucks in the U.S. can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, which is far more than even the heaviest passenger vehicle. In the event of a wreck, the occupants of the smaller vehicle are likely to suffer serious or even fatal injuries.

In some rare cases, a trucker’s mental state and awareness may be negatively affected by a prescription medication. It’s essential to understand whether a medication can cause drowsiness, an altered mental state, or any other side effects before using heavy machinery. If you are ever uncertain about the effects of a new prescription, ask your doctor or pharmacist to clearly explain any potential side effects before beginning the treatment.

Fatigued Driving Resulting in a Truck Crash

At some point, you’ve almost certainly driven while feeling a bit tired. Perhaps you were driving home from a relative’s house during the holidays or were traveling to an important work conference you couldn’t be late to. Regardless of the circumstances, fatigued driving is actually one of the leading causes of auto accidents in the United States. Surprisingly, about 1-in-25 drivers admit to falling asleep behind the wheel at some point, and countless others have driven while drowsy at one point or another.

Fatigued driving is especially dangerous when it comes to truck drivers, as even a momentary lapse in attention can cause their vehicle to careen off the road or plow into oncoming traffic. It’s crucial to take proper rest breaks to reduce the chances of falling asleep behind the wheel, even if that may delay the arrival of your cargo.

Improper Vehicle Maintenance Leading to Failures

Commercial trucks require regular maintenance to perform at peak efficiency throughout the year. When a commercial fleet is neglected, it is frequently the company’s truck drivers and innocent motorists that pay the price. Proper truck maintenance includes servicing the vehicle’s brakes, ensuring the tires are safe to drive on, changing fluids as needed, and verifying that the exterior lighting is clearly visible to other vehicles. Failure to keep a truck road-worthy can have significant consequences.

Protect Yourself & Others With Responsible Driving

Commercial vehicle operators have great responsibility, both to their companies and the people they share the road with. While getting cargo to its destination on-time is important, it’s even more crucial to prioritize safety on the road. By practicing defensive driving, staying alert while behind the wheel, and foregoing dangerous substances, truck drivers can play a vital role in keeping the highways safe for everyone on them.