How Hunters and Anglers can Decrease Their Liability

While hunting and fishing are enjoyable pastimes, the truth is that they can also raise liability issues. When someone is injured or, worse, slain in a hunting or fishing accident, they or their family members can sue for damages. These settlements can amount to tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands, or even millions — of dollars.

Decrease your risk of a lawsuit while hunting and fishing by following these tips.

Tip #1: Don’t drink while hunting or fishing

“Safety first.” That’s the common saying, and when it comes to hunting and fishing, it should be one’s foremost concern. Both activities can turn dangerous quickly when the rules of safety are ignored. This is especially true when alcohol is involved.

Indeed, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, the consumption of alcohol is the top known cause of death in boating accidents.

That’s why staying sober is my first tip for limiting liability while hunting or fishing. Don’t slow your reflexes and impair your own judgment. Stay clear-headed and alert. This won’t just help you hunt or fish more effectively — it will also help decrease the risk of an accident, as well as the risk of a lawsuit.

Tip #2: Handle hunting and fishing gear appropriately

When wielded inappropriately, guns can kill unintentionally, which is why it’s essential to learn proper gun safety and adhere to all such guidelines scrupulously. For instance, treat every firearm you handle as though it is loaded, and never point its muzzle at another person. Don’t just double-check your target — double-check what’s behind it before squeezing the trigger.

In addition, educate yourself about the latest hunting laws. Take a safety course. Get hands-on practice under the tutelage of an expert before heading out on your own.

Fishing gear can also be dangerous if not handled correctly. Keep your tackle box off the ground so no one trips over it. Make sure it’s securely stowed somewhere where people won’t bump into it. Remember that hooks and lures are sharp — they need to be stored away when not in use.

Tip #3: Wear the right protective clothing

Deer can’t see orange and pink, but humans can. Wearing these bright colors can help your fellow hunters identify you correctly and refrain from shooting in your direction. Resist the temptation to wear camouflage.

Ear protection is also vital for hunters. When you fire a gun, you do so right next to your ear, and the bang usually ranges between 140 to 170 decibels. This is loud enough to do permanent damage to your hearing.

The proper footwear is also vital for both hunters and anglers. Tracking prey often entails moving rapidly over uneven ground. Slippery surfaces are a routine feature of fishing expeditions. For these reasons, sturdy boots with good traction are your best bet.

Fishing in a boat often means long hours of exposure to the elements. Wear a hat with a brim and sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun. Good rain gear is indispensable in case of an unexpected squall. You should immediately head for land at any sign of a thunderstorm.

Wearing a Coast-Guard-approved life vest can also make the difference between drowning and an unexpected dip in the drink, so always be sure to wear one.

Tip #4: Pick the right people

Taking another skilled angler along on your fishing excursion doesn’t just make it safer – it also makes it more fun. If you do go out fishing alone, then make sure to tell someone your plans and what time you expect to return. Text them to confirm when you’ve gotten back home safely.

For hunters, it’s important to pick the right people to avoid becoming a victim yourself. Don’t go out in the field with anyone who hasn’t demonstrated their willingness and ability to keep the whole group safe. Before joining a gun club, make sure members follow responsible safety procedures.

Your drinking buddies might be a ton of fun at the bar, but that doesn’t mean you need to take them with you when you hunt or fish. Don’t let them bully you into taking them, either. This is one area where no one should compromise on their boundaries. The stakes are too high.

In case of an accident, consult with a personal injury lawyer

When you’ve spotted a big buck or a huge bass, it’s normal to feel a surge of excitement. Safety must never come second, however.

Even when you’ve followed all the safety precautions listed above, an accident might happen, and someone could get hurt. If you or someone you know has been injured in a hunting, fishing, or boating accident, then you could have a viable personal injury lawsuit.

Many personal injury lawyers offer free consultations, so take advantage of these services without delay. Attorneys specializing in this legal area can help you understand your rights and ensure you get the justice you deserve.