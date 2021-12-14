How is Workplace Sexual Harassment Covered by the Law in Oklahoma?

Sexual harassment is dangerous, unfair, and leads to negative life changes and costs for the victim, so their abuser should be liable for the actions they carried out.

The law prohibits workplace sexual harassment, and this means that if an employer is reported for such behavior and the victim is able to provide substantial proof to verify that the abuse occurred, then the employer and the perpetrator can be legally liable for any harm the victim incurred. Sexual harassment often leads to significant emotional and often even physical damage that can last for many years to come. The post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that victims experience is often linked to their inability to connect with others in relationships, leading to a serious decline in their social life and the future they had originally planned for themselves.

Such abuse can even extend to a person’s academic and professional life, making it nearly impossible for them to focus on studying or performing their job optimally. If there was physical harassment and touch involved as well, then victims may further develop physical health complications that require a lot of money to treat. Sexual harassment is dangerous, unfair, and leads to negative life changes and costs for the victim, so the one who is abused should make sure they speak their mind and do everything they can to hold their abuser to account for the actions they carried out.

The good news is there are many State and Federal laws in effect that protect a person from such acts and victims should connect with a sexual harassment lawyer right away so they can get proper assistance with filing their claim and so they can learn more about their rights and how to protect them.

Connecting with a sexual harassment attorney in Oklahoma

Once a person connects with a lawyer, their lawyer will first advise them to collect as much supporting evidence as possible. It may be a little bit of work, but it will be worth it at the end. Anyone who saw the abuse occurring can be called as a witness, and any voice or video recordings may also be used. However, a person should first verify if their workplace allows the recording of other employees and managers or that may turn into an issue later on.

Both the law and society have no room for acts of sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, One’s office is supposed to be a safe place they go to and for many it is a second home as they spend more time in their office than anywhere else. The last thing anyone should have to deal with is consistent harassment on a daily basis. Connect with a sexual harassment lawyer today and learn about the rights that a person has so the necessary steps can be taken to protect them.