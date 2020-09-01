How Kratom Can Be Useful for Chronic Pain

For many people, taking in the powdered form of kratom is a little difficult, so they can opt for capsules that are easy to take since they are tasteless and odorless.

Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is a herbaceous plant indigenous to Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Malaysia. It has been in use for multiple purposes since the nineteenth century.

Before the introduction of synthetic medicines in the market, herbs were used to cure illnesses. Kratom contains curative and restorative properties that can combat minor illnesses like cough, diarrhea, respiratory issues, and significant conditions related to the body’s vital organs such as the heart, kidney, and liver, etc.

Kratom for chronic pain

Often in life, we tend to experience several types and forms of pains that hinder our work and general movement. It is essential to understand that while experiencing uneasiness from the pain, it is better to get it treated or do something about it instead of letting it be.

It is because even though some people may have high tolerance levels and can endure pain, pain can be an indication from the body for something alarming.

Apart from being used for medicinal purposes, kratom also behaves as a relaxant and energizer. People who suffer from minor chronic illness can check out its diversified range of strains and see which one works best.

Many people are die-hard fans of this herb. It is especially popular amongst the labor class, working-class, and generally people who have extended hours of work. They use it by the end of the day to kick in those stimulating effects and help them with fatigue removal.

Certain strains like Super Green Malay Kratom, specifically for pain removal, have high amounts of alkaloids called mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine. These two are important because they directly attach to the mu and kappa receptors in the brain that prevent pain and stimulate happy and pleasant feeling throughout the body. This generates a generally calm and relaxed environment throughout the body to think straight and carry on with your work.

Strains for chronic pain

Maeng Da kratom Red Vein Bali kratom Red Borneo kratom

The key is to buy authentic products for effective results. Due to the expansion of kratom use, countries outside Southeast Asia have shifted their market online. Thus, there are more chances of fraud and selling fake kratom powder under false names.

It is recommended to choose the best quality kratom that is top-notch from reliable vendors who provide all the information related to kratom along with lab tests and reports.

Dosage

There are multiple ways of ingesting kratom. These forms are designed for the target audience so that they can choose according to their own will. The different methods of taking kratom are the ground form, a powder, capsule form, kratom tea, and kratom tincture.

For many people, taking in the powdered form of kratom is a little difficult, so they can opt for capsules that are easy to take since they are tasteless and odorless. Kratom tea is becoming increasingly popular, especially in the west, because it is very easy to make and replaces coffee at times.

The amounts vary from different forms, and it is important to measure the doses before consumption. For newbies or frequent kratom users that require stimulation, 1g-5g is enough to kick in the effects. 1g increase in the dosage if the effects are not achieved. Any dose that increases to 8g will be considered high and can be inclined towards sedation, which is not safe for everyone. In worst-case scenarios, unconsciousness can occur.