How Long Should You Wait Before Seeing a Doctor After a Car Accident?

It is crucial to see a doctor immediately after a car accident because of your health. Car accidents often cause physical, mental, and emotional injuries. It can affect your overall health and, eventually, the quality of your life. So, why risk it? If you are still not convinced, there are more reasons why a prompt medical response is essential.

Prevents massive financial outlay in the future

On many occasions, car accidents lead to visible injuries such as broken bones, concussions, and cuts. Other times, car accidents lead to invisible injuries that progress to lower the quality of life. Getting medical attention ensures that such injuries are detected and a solution provided immediately. That way, you will not spend a fortune later in life seeking treatment or lose a similar amount because of the inability to work.

Medical reports act as evidence for compensation

After the accident, the next step is seeking compensation to cover the unplanned expenses. Many people get frustrated at this stage because no amount of calls to the insurance company helps in acquiring the money, and the idea of providing evidence seems insulting. A swollen knee or broken foot will not convince insurers or the jury that you were involved in an accident. You will need to look for the right accident doctor who will affirm that the injuries were caused by accident, treat, and write a report about the amount of money needed for recovery.

A medical report shortens the process of receiving compensation

Every insurance company has a strict policy on giving compensation, one of them being on time. You must seek medical help and present the right documents within the “reasonable” timeframe. The insurer will start processing the funds immediately if this rule has been followed. On the other hand, there is a high probability of the case being tossed to the bin if ignored.

Other times, insurers hesitate to process the funds despite following the right procedure. In that case, you should seek the help of car wreck lawyers since this is their area of expertise, and they will input their legal authority on the reluctant insurers. They also advise on whom to consult for different injuries and collecting more evidence by keeping receipts for various treatments and appointments and journaling about pain and suffering. They can also help you file a claim for damages caused by the accident.

But what if I am feeling OK?

If you were involved in a minor accident, feeling okay is quite common. Nonetheless, you should still seek medical help to verify that the injuries did not affect internal organs. Medical experts are aware of this and they will check to ascertain that you are OK.

Important tip: You are better off hearing that you are okay from a medical expert than relying on your judgment.

Final remarks

It is never wise to take a chance with your health after a car accident. An auto accident can lead to personal injuries that can affect the quality of your life or even cause death. So, seek medical attention immediately!