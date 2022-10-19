How Long Will My Accident Lawsuit Take in Kansas?

Your attorney will need to put their negotiation skills to good use, as insurance companies will try to offer you the lowest possible amount they think they can get away with.

An accident lawsuit can seem like a daunting prospect for many injured victims in Kansas. It’s no secret that this legal process can be time-consuming, stressful, and in many cases, expensive. But with all that said, lawsuits can also be incredibly rewarding. In fact, a lawsuit can provide you with all the necessary funds to pay for medical expenses and cover missed wages. A settlement can even compensate you for non-economic damages, such as PTSD and mental distress. Once you understand the general timeline of an accident lawsuit in Kansas, you might feel more confident about the overall process.

Of course, the best person to explain this process is a qualified, experienced accident attorney. These legal professionals can not only explain how a lawsuit works, but they can also guide you through this process in an effective, confident manner.

The Statute of Limitations in Kansas

First, you need to know that the timeline of an accident lawsuit will be affected by something called the statute of limitations. Essentially, this is a time limit that you must follow when taking legal action. If you have been injured in a car accident, you will be filing a personal injury lawsuit, and the statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits in Kansas is two years. This means that from the moment of your injury, you have two years in which to file your lawsuit. Note that once you file your lawsuit, there is no longer any time limit, and the lawsuit could potentially drag on for many years.

Settling Out of Court Helps Speed Up this Process

If you’d like to resolve your lawsuit as quickly as possible, the best option is to settle with an insurance company outside of court. This means that you’ll never have to go through the lengthy and often stressful process of a trial, and you can recover compensation quickly. With that said, your attorney will need to put their negotiation skills to good use, as insurance companies will try to offer you the lowest possible amount they think they can get away with. While this is definitely the best way to deal with your lawsuit as fast as possible, you do need to be careful not to accept a settlement that is too low. The last thing you want for your money to dry up a few years down the road with medical expenses still left unpaid.

If you've been searching for a qualified, experienced accident attorney in Wichita, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Remember, it's always a good idea to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible, as the statute of limitations may prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long.