How Many Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws in 2024?

Women are more supportive of gun control (64%) compared to men (51%), who are more skeptical.

compared to men (51%), who are more skeptical. Younger adults (18-29) show strong support at 62% , but this decreases with age.

, but this decreases with age. Support is highest among postgraduates (72%) , while many without college degrees remain unconvinced.

, while many without college degrees remain unconvinced. Only 28% of Republican-leaning individuals support stricter laws, compared to 86% of Democrat-leaning individuals, highlighting a deep political divide.

Methodology

Support for gun control is subjective, so we rely on self-reported surveys to gauge Americans’ opinions on the issue.

These surveys can vary significantly and may contain biases. To address this, we used data from multiple sources to provide a more balanced and accurate representation of Americans’ attitudes toward gun laws.

It’s important to note that the terms “Gun Laws” and “Gun Control” cover a wide range of legislation that restricts firearm access. While many Americans generally favor some form of gun control, this report does not capture varying levels of support. For instance, most Americans may support laws that restrict access to handguns, but not outright bans.

Public Opinion on Gun Control in the United States

A majority of Americans (58%) support stricter gun control laws in the United States in 2024.

Over a quarter of Americans (26%) feel that gun laws should be kept the same, while 15% of Americans feel gun controls should be less strict.

This support is highly divided along demographic lines, such as gender, age, education, and political affiliation. This highlights the complexity and polarization of the gun control debate in the United States.

How Many Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws by Political Party?

Support for gun control increases significantly among left-leaning Americans. Only 28% of Republican-leaning individuals back stricter gun laws. Within this group, moderate or conservative Republicans show the least support, with only 19% in favor, while liberal-leaning Republicans are more supportive at 42%.

86% of Democrat-leaning Americans support gun control. Even among conservative or and moderate Democrats, support remains high at 81%. Liberal-leaning Democrats are most likely to support gun control (92%).

How Many Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws by Age?

Support for strict gun control tends to decrease with age. Young adults aged 18 to 29 show the highest level of support at 62%. This figure drops to 55% among those aged 65 and older.

Support for relaxing gun control laws remains consistent among all age groups. 15% of Americans aged 18 to 64 favor relaxing gun laws, and 14% of those over 65 agree.

How Many Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws by Gender?

Women are significantly more likely to support stricter gun laws than men, with 64% of women in favor compared to only 51% of men.

Additionally, men are more likely to oppose gun control, with 21% against it, compared to just 9% of women.

How Many Americans Want Stricter Gun Laws by Education Level?

Americans with higher education levels show the strongest support for stricter gun laws. Among them, 72% of those with postgraduate degrees favor more stringent regulations, followed by 63% of those with college degrees.

In contrast, support is lower among those with only a high school education or less. Of this group, 52% are the least likely to back stricter gun laws, although 56% still express support for increased regulations.

Trends in Support for Stricter Gun Laws Over Time

Support for stricter gun laws has declined significantly over the years, while the desire for more relaxed laws has grown. In 1990, a substantial 78% of Americans favored stricter gun control, with only 2% wanting more lenient regulations.

By 2010, support for stricter laws had dropped to less than half (44%). However, it rebounded in 2020, rising to 57%.

In 2023, opposition to gun control reached a two-decade high, with 15% of Americans wanting less strict regulations.

Shifting Perspectives: Growing Resistance to Stricter Gun Control

Gun control remains one of the most debated issues in America.

While younger individuals, women, and those with higher education levels often support stricter regulations, there is significant and growing resistance among other demographics.

Men, older adults, conservative-leaning citizens, and those without a college degree increasingly voice concerns about government overreach and the potential erosion of self-defense rights.

With public opinion becoming more divided and opposition reaching new highs, understanding these dissenting perspectives is essential as the nation navigates this complex and evolving issue.

