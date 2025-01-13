How Many Households in the U.S. Have a Gun in 2024?

Nearly half of all U.S. households own at least one firearm. While state-level household gun ownership isn’t officially recorded, we’ve estimated figures using firearm purchase records and self-reported data.

Report Highlights: In 2023, around 42% of American households, or approximately 53.3 million, had at least one firearm.

Household gun ownership decreased from 47% in 1990 to 45% in 2022.

Montana, Alaska, and Wyoming have the highest rates of household firearm ownership in the country.

Hawaii, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have the lowest rates of household firearm ownership compared to other states.

Disclaimer: Data in this report is compiled using survey data. This data is self-reported and may reflect lower rates than reality suggests.

Methodology

Firearm ownership in the United States is not officially monitored or tracked. As a result, we rely on self-reported data, as well as NICS and NSSF reports, to estimate the number of households that own guns.

Here is the methodology for the data below:

All household data are estimates derived from various self-reported surveys and purchase reports.

All data are cross-referenced with Census Bureau information to ensure accuracy and reliability.

We consulted a wide range of sources to ensure the accuracy of this report.

Number of U.S. Households Owning a Gun

According to recent surveys, 53.3 million households in the U.S. have at least one firearm, representing 42% of all households. 1, 5

Number of U.S. Households Owning a Gun by State

Household gun ownership in the U.S. varies significantly by state. Hawaii has the fewest households with guns, Texas has the largest number of households owning guns, and Montana has the highest percentage of homes with firearms.

U.S. Household Gun Ownership: Wrap Up

We estimate that half of U.S. households own at least one firearm, though firearm ownership rates vary significantly by state.

