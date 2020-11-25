How Much Can You Get From a Juul Lawsuit?

Insurance companies, after all, are far more interested in cutting costs and saving money, so it will be to your advantage to have your lawyer represent you in dealing with the insurance company rather than trying to go it alone.

Contrary to the misleading big buzz surrounding the rise of E-cigarettes, this is not a healthy alternative to smoking regular cigarettes. Juul products can cause a lot of health problems and are the root cause of millions of dollars in litigation, not to mention serious lung damage.

Why are E-cigarettes still dangerous, and what is the problem with JuuL?

A single Juul vape pod contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, despite its marketing image as a harmless aerosol shaped like attractive modern tech with USB drive looks. The five percent nicotine liquid tobacco mixture is quite a bit more than the average liquid tobacco, or vape juice, which is typically between half a percent and two percent.

High nicotine content makes Juul products extremely addictive, creating cravings for nicotine that may lead users to add cigarettes or other nicotine products into their repertoire to meet their addiction.

Even more dangerous are complications that can arise from the heated aerosol, which contains tiny droplets of oil from the tobacco liquid mixture. Even limited inhalation of these aerosols, which have undergone little to no long-term studies on the health dangers years down the road, can cause cloudy lungs, also known as popcorn lung.

This cloudy lung condition is caused from the severe inflammation of the lungs from certain chemicals found inside Juul products. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s study of what vaping does to your lungs, while time will tell if vaping tobacco products will be proven to cause cancer, the many chemicals and oils being absorbed into the lungs is not good.

It’s dangerously popular with kids

Just as cigarettes are a proven gateway drug to alcohol and more serious drug use, so too is Juul, which has become alarmingly popular with teenagers. In addition to concerns over vaping tobacco products evolving into more dangerous stuff, Juul products and other vape pens can also be used as paraphernalia to smoke liquid THC and other cannabis products.

Both nicotine and cannabis are proven to do long lasting damage to teenage brains, which are not fully developed until around the age of 25.

Known adverse health effects of Juul usage include:

Inflammation of the lungs

Coughing

Wheezing

Dizziness

Nausea

Fainting

Stomach ache

Diarrhea

Headaches and migraines

Popcorn lung

Pneumonia

Bronchitis

Increased blood pressure

Heart disease

Asthma

This is by no means a complete list, and because Juul products are relatively new to the market, it will be decades before we know the full extent of the potential damage.

Determining your damages in a Juul lawsuit involves a number of factors

If you have developed popcorn lung, pneumonia, or any other conditions resulting from using a Juul product, you may very well be qualified to join the many thousands of Americans who have filed for damages against E-cigarette manufacturers.

To determine what your damages might amount to, you’ll want to first calculate all of your medical expenses. Remember, before making a decision about whether or not to pursue legal action, it is always advisable to first consult a qualified attorney with professional experience.

Medical expenses that would qualify for damages include operations, follow-up care, consultations and check-ups, medical prescriptions, and tests, the latter of which can include blood tests, chest x-rays, biopsies, and CT scans or MRIs, all of which can seriously add up.

A more difficult value to determine, but one that can actually net you even larger gains in a settlement or jury award, is the value of future damages. Your attorney can help you come up with an as-accurate-as-possible value for you here, but essentially you want to get a sense of what the worst case scenario complications are from your health problems.

Forming a legal strategy

Partnering with a personal injury lawyer will always mean a better outcome than accepting the first offer from an insurance company.

Insurance companies, after all, are far more interested in cutting costs and saving money, so it will be to your advantage to have your lawyer represent you in dealing with the insurance company rather than trying to go it alone.