How Much Compensation Can a Victim of a Police Beating Receive in Maryland?

Baltimore, MD – Police violence is a serious problem in the United States. Every year, a number of people are injured or killed by police officers who use unnecessary force. When this happens, the victim has the right to sue the officer and their employer for various forms of compensation. While each case is different, the value of a lawsuit tends to increase as the injuries become more severe and the officer’s behavior deviates further away from accepted norms. Lawyers who regularly handle police violence and misconduct in Baltimore can be retained to help with the process to bring a lawsuit.

Damages and civil lawsuits

When a police officer is sued for violating a person’s rights, the complaint that starts the case will list various kinds of losses or damages that the victim endured due to the officer’s conduct. In all civil injury cases, this tends to include a number of different things. Healthcare and medical costs are usually a large part of damages in a civil case. This can include emergency transportation by an ambulance, hospitalization, and treatments or medications that were administered, and things like recovery costs and follow up visits with doctors. Additionally, people who are hurt tend to miss time from their jobs. This lost income and wages can be added to healthcare costs as part of economic damages. Civil cases also allow victims to argue for non-economic damages for pain and suffering. This means that the victim can be compensated for trauma and mental health issues caused by their injuries. Things like physical pain and reduced quality of life can also be factored into non-economic damages.

In some cases, it is also possible that punitive damages will be available. These are damages meant to punish the defendant for acts of malice or intentional harm. It is possible that extreme forms of police misconduct can meet this standard.

Fatal acts of police violence

If the victim has been killed during a police beating or shooting, even during the commission of a crime, certain family members can bring a similar lawsuit on their behalf. Wrongful death cases are similar to other civil injury cases, but additional damages are available for things like funeral and burial costs, as well as the person’s future lost income and earning potential. Maryland and other states have a shorter statute of limitations for wrongful death cases, so it is important that the lawsuit is brought quickly.

Speaking with an attorney about police violence

