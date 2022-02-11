How Much Damage Could a Severe Hurricane Cause in Tampa Bay?

The main issue is the sheer level of urban development in the region over the past 100 years or so.

Projections from the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council

According to projections made by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council in 2020, a severe storm in the region could result in more than $300 billion in structural damage. Of course, this is the worst-case scenario, but it shows just how serious the situation can be. And as we’ve seen time and time again in Florida, mother nature is more than capable of throwing that “worst-case scenario” our way.

The main issue is the sheer level of urban development in the region over the past 100 years or so. The last time we saw a major hurricane come through the Tampa Bay Area, there were only a few hundred thousand people living here. Now, the region is home to millions of people. Our cities also now extend over a much larger area. Many of our businesses and home lie within 5 feet of sea level, which makes them incredibly vulnerable. Previously, we just didn’t build in these locations. If a major storm hits this region, the Planning Council believes that up to 70% of businesses could be destroyed completely.

