How Much Does it Cost to File for Divorce in Tulsa, Oklahoma?

There are a number of fees you’ll incur when you file for divorce in Tulsa. Although divorce lawyers can help you minimize or eliminate having to pay certain fees, some can’t be avoided. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the court fees you’ll need to pay if you want to get the divorce process started.

Here’s how much it costs to file for divorce in Tulsa.

If you are filing for divorce in Tulsa and there are minor children involved, the court charges $191 (with summons) to file the petition. Without a summons, the fee reduces to $186. In the event you are filing for divorce without being represented by Tulsa divorce lawyers (i.e. pro se), then you’ll only need to pay $176.

Keep in mind that courts do recommend you at least consult with Oklahoma divorce lawyers before attempting to file pro se. Also, if you are getting divorced with minor children, it’s a good idea to enter the process with a parenting plan already in place.

Your parenting plan should address how your child’s time will be divided among both parents, how holidays will be spent, and who is responsible for making legal decisions for your child, among other things. If you need help creating a parenting plan, Oklahoma divorce lawyers can provide you with a checklist of what should be included in it.

Divorcing without minor children in Tulsa? Here’s how much you’ll have to pay.

If you are filing for divorce without minor children, you’ll pay the same court fees as you would if you filed with children. To file a divorce petition (with summons), you’ll pay $191, or $186 without summons1. The fee for filing pro se also remains the same, $176. Some other fees you might incur include:

Paternity test fee–$133 (with summons), $128 (without summons), or $118 (pro se)

Summons issued by the sheriff–$50

Application for emergency ex parte order–$58

An emergency ex parte order can be used to set a custody arrangement if your child is at risk of abuse or is the victim of child abuse. If your spouse has become violent, divorce lawyers are available to help you get the proper forms filed with the court so that a restraining order can be issued.

The fees mentioned above are only some of the costs you’ll incur when you file for divorce in Oklahoma. If you need to file a request with the court (i.e. a motion), this will require you to spend more. If you’d like to receive an estimate of how much your divorce will cost, divorce and child custody lawyers can help.

