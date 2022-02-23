How Much Is a Harassment Case Worth?

The best way to figure out how much your case might be worth is to get in touch with sexual harassment lawyers near you.

If you have suffered sexual harassment at your workplace, you may be wondering how much your case is worth. How much money will you receive if your lawsuit is successful? This is a valid concern, especially if your sexual harassment has resulted in you missing weeks, months, or even years of work. Perhaps you were fired for reporting sexual harassment, and you struggled to find work afterward. Maybe you suffered severe psychological trauma as a result of your harassment, and you’ve been forced to spend thousands of dollars on therapy. So how much is your case worth?

The best way to figure out how much your case might be worth is to get in touch with sexual harassment lawyers near you. These lawyers have dealt with these cases in the past, and they can accurately determine how much you might receive in a settlement. Of course, each case is different, and that’s why it’s a good idea to book a consultation and speak with Milwaukee sexual harassment lawyers face-to-face. This allows you to receive targeted legal advice based on your unique situation.

Your Settlement Amount Can Depend on the Size of the Company

In some cases, your settlement amount will depend on the size of the company you are suing. For example, employers with between 15 and 100 employees will only be required to pay a maximum settlement of $50,000. This is in fact the average settlement amount for most Wisconsin sexual harassment lawsuit, as most plaintiff walk away with approximately, this amount.

The limit increases with larger companies, however. If your employer has between 101 and 200 employees, you can walk away with a maximum settlement amount of $100,000. For employers with between 201 and 500 employees, the maximum settlement amount is $200,000. For employers with more than 500 employees, the maximum settlement is $300,000.

Keep in mind that this is only a representation of compensatory and punitive damages. There are still other forms of compensation you can receive. That being said, many people believe that the maximum settlement amount should be much higher, and some argue that it should be as high as $7.5 million (1).

Other Forms of Damages

You can also receive compensation for missed wages, and this compensation will be awarded separately to your compensatory and punitive damages.

Where Can I Find a Wisconsin Sexual Harassment Lawyer Near Me?

If you’ve been searching for Wisconsin sexual harassment lawyers, there are many options available. Rest assured that these attorneys are committed to helping victims like you, and they can fight for your rights in an effective manner. Your attorney can also make sure that you walk away with a fair, adequate settlement for everything you’ve been forced to endure. Remember, the statute of limitations (2) can prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long, so it’s best to book your consultation today.

