How Much is My Truck Accident Claim Worth in Jackson, MS?

Jackson, MS – Most truck accidents in Mississippi occur on major roadways, such as Highway 90 or Highway 49 which circumvents the city of Jackson. Big cities naturally attract a lot of traffic, which may be good for the economy, but for local residents not so much. Truck accidents are the most dangerous type of motor vehicle crash and it is usually the occupants in the passenger cars involved that suffer the most.

If you were recently involved in such a crash, you may be wondering how much your truck accident claim may be worth. Only an experienced Jackson truck accident lawyer can give you an exact answer. Generally speaking the compensation you may be entitled to depends on the severity of your injuries and how much they affected your normal life.

When do I need a truck accident lawyer in Mississippi?

The general rule is that you don’t need a lawyer if you’re in a minor accident, one that results in property damage and superficial injuries that heal in a few days. Unfortunately, that is rarely the case with truck accidents.

The most common types of injuries in a truck accident include head trauma, back and spine damage, broken bones, damage to internal organs, and burns. Such injuries lead to very high medical expenses and a lot of time off work, so you’re looking at considerable financial losses. If you’re in this type of situation, don’t hesitate to look up the best truck accident lawyers you can find to make sure you get fair compensation.

It’s not just a question of knowing how much your claim might be worth but also of determining who may be liable for damages. In a truck accident, you may have more than one party that can be held accountable.

What type of damages can I get following a truck accident?

When you file a personal injury claim for a motor vehicle accident you are entitled to compensatory damages.

Economic damages include your medical expenses and your lost wages. If you were left with a disability you can seek damages for lost future earnings as well.

Non-economic damages are intended to compensate accident victims for their pain and suffering. You will need a seasoned Mississippi truck accident lawyer to present a convincing case if you want to receive the maximum amount allowed.

In Mississippi, pain and suffering damages are usually calculated by using the multiplier method. The total value of your economic damages will be multiplied by a factor between 1.5 and 5. A skilled lawyer will convince the jury that you deserve something like factor 4 or 5 given the severity of your injuries.

On the other hand, you need to keep in mind that, in Mississippi, non-economic damages are capped at $1 million for injuries resulting from motor vehicle accidents.

How is liability determined in a truck accident in Jackson, MS?

Your truck accident lawyers may need to conduct their own investigation to determine that.

If you look at statistics, distracted driving is one of the main causes of accidents in the US. There are very strict laws prohibiting truckers from using their cellphones on the road, but many still do, if only to relieve boredom. If that was the main cause of the crash, the trucker bears sole responsibility so you will have to file a claim against their insurance or sue them if their coverage is not enough. It probably won’t be enough, as most truck drivers only carry minimum liability coverage.

Driver fatigue is another leading cause of truck accidents and if that is the case, your lawyers may be able to build a case against the trucking company as well.

Also, if there was any type of mechanical failure that led to the crash, the trucking company may be to blame as vehicle maintenance is their responsibility.

On the other hand, if there was a problem with the load that caused the crash, you may have a case against the cargo’s owner or the shipping company.

Determining who is liable for damages is vital in this type of claim. If your total damages are in the 6 or 7 figures range, you need to find those that can pay that kind of money. A truck driver may carry only $25,000 in liability coverage, but large trucking companies that operate interstate are required by federal law to carry at least $750,000 in liability coverage or up to $5 million if they transport hazardous material.