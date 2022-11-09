How Much Time Do I Have to File a Discrimination Complaint in North Carolina?

The EEOC will attempt a negotiation between you and your employer. A seasoned lawyer can help you win damages for all your humiliation and suffering.

All employees in North Carolina have the right to a safe workplace, free from any form of discrimination. Both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the North Carolina Fair Employment Practices Act prohibit discrimination based on certain protected characteristics, such as race, color, national origin, sex, age, mental and physical disability or religion. If you are in a protected class and feel your rights are not respected, you should see an experienced employment lawyer in North Carolina to understand the procedure to follow when filing a complaint. You need to act fast because you only have 180 days from the date of the last incident to file a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and there are certain steps to complete before that.

How do you deal with a racial discrimination problem in North Carolina?

Racial discrimination can take many forms, ranging from mild teasing or the occasional inappropriate joke to unfair pay or wrongful termination. If you feel you’re being mistreated because of the color of your skin, you should reach out to a skilled employment lawyer in Charlotte, NC, to understand if you have a case and what you can do about it.

To maximize the chances of your complaint having a favorable outcome, you will need to prove that you’re treated unfairly by your employer or that your coworkers’ conduct towards you creates what amounts to a hostile work environment.

For instance, if you are paid less than other employees with the same job position, you can make it a case of racial discrimination. The same applies if you are consistently denied a promotion that you feel entitled to based on your work performance.

If you want to complain about the suffering caused by having to work in a hostile environment you will have to prove that your coworkers’ conduct is of a pervasive nature making it impossible for you to perform your duties normally. This is an important issue you need to discuss with your lawyer. A single incident, such as a disparaging remark on your appearance or a bad joke with racial overtones, may not be enough to prove there’s a hostile work environment.

What can I do about a sexual harassment complaint in North Carolina?

Sexual harassment is illegal in North Carolina, no matter if the victim is a man or a woman, or if its’ a case of same-sex harassment.

The first thing you need to do is say No. If you don’t make it very clear, those responsible might later claim they thought you enjoyed it.

The next step is filing an internal complaint, following the procedure described in your employee handbook. If the company does not have such rules in place, go to the HR or talk to your employer.

If they don’t do anything to help you or, even worse, if they retaliate against you, you should see a sexual harassment lawyer right away. They will help you file a complaint with the EEOC and build a strong case. If you have any proof, such as pornographic images sent to you or sexually explicit text messages, these can be of great help. Also, see if any of your coworkers is willing to testify about any incidents they have witnessed.

The EEOC will attempt a negotiation between you and your employer. A seasoned lawyer can help you win damages for all your humiliation and suffering.