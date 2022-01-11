How San Jose State University’s Sexual Harassment Scandal Was Exposed

A diving coach was later presented with a commendation by the San Jose City Council for putting his job on the line in order to report the abuse he was witnessing.

San Jose State University joins a long list of universities across the nation that are currently dealing with serious sexual harassment scandals. It seems unthinkable that instances of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse are happening on such an incredible scale across the nation’s entire college system, but the numbers don’t lie. So what exactly happened at San Jose State University, and how was this scandal exposed in the first place?

San Jose University Pays Out $1.6 Million to Students

In late September of 2021, it was reported that San Jose University had agreed to pay out $1.6 million to 13 female students who had been sexually assaulted by a former athletic trainer. This equates to a settlement of roughly $123,000 per student, assuming that each victim receives an equal share of the settlement.

This announcement came after the conclusion of a Title IX investigation, which found that the university mishandled sexual harassment complaints and inadequately responded to reports dating all the way back to 2009. Prosecutors successfully argued that the school’s inaction had exposed students to unnecessary and avoidable harm for more than a decade.

The allegations are quite shocking. Female swimmers were subjected to repeated instances of sexual touching by the trainer. It is also worth mentioning that a total of 23 students have come forward with complaints of being sexually assaulted. Only 13 agreed to accept settlements, which leaves ten additional students with potential lawsuits that still need to be resolved.

How Was the Scandal Exposed?

As more information continues to come out, it has become clear that this scandal was only exposed due to the selfless actions of both students and teachers at the university. The victims obviously showed incredible bravery in coming forward with their allegations, but teachers also put their jobs on the line in order to see justice. At least two employees were actually retaliated against for reporting the sexual harassment to school officials. A diving coach was later presented with a commendation by the San Jose City Council for putting his job on the line in order to report the abuse he was witnessing.

