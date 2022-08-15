Here’s How the Statute of Limitations Can Stop You From Suing After a Glen Burnie Accident

The statute of limitations prevents people from suing after a certain amount of time has passed.

If you’ve been injured in a Glen Burnie car accident, the clock is ticking. You might not be aware of this legal time limit, but it’s there. And here’s the most important thing to remember: If it expires, you will lose your right to sue. This is known in the legal community as the “statute of limitations,” and it plays a central role in personal injury lawsuits. Once you are aware of how this law works, it becomes easier to approach your lawsuit in a confident, effective manner.

Of course, you can avoid all potential issues with the statute of limitations by getting in touch with a qualified, experienced car accident attorney in Maryland. These legal professionals can get the ball rolling as quickly as possible. Remember, it’s not just important to move quickly because of the statute of limitations. Expeditiousness is also important because you need compensation for the medical expenses and missed wages you have incurred due to your injuries.

How Does the Statute of Limitations Work in Maryland?

The statute of limitations prevents people from suing after a certain amount of time has passed. There are different statutes for different civil and criminal actions. If you have been injured in a Maryland car accident, you have three years to take legal action.

So why is this law even in place? Generally speaking, evidence becomes much less reliable as time goes on. Witnesses can struggle to remember details, and certain documents may become lost or damaged. The main goal of the statute of limitations is to make these personal injury lawsuits as reliable as possible. Of course, the statute of limitations also serves to reduce the backlog of court cases in Maryland.

What Happens if the Statute Expires?

If the statute expires, you will lose the right to sue. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. The main thing to remember is that the “clock only starts ticking” after you become aware of your injuries. This means that you could potentially sue many years after your injury if you suffered some form of memory loss or incapacitation. The classic example is a coma, although amnesia1 and repressed memories may also serve as exceptions to the rule.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Glen Burie area for a qualified, experienced car accident attorney, look no further than Murnane & O’Neill, Attorneys at Law. Over the years, we have helped numerous injured plaintiffs recover fair settlements. We know that the statute of limitations can pose serious issues, and we’re ready to guide you over various legal hurdles in a time-efficient manner. Book your consultation today to get started with an effective strategy right away.

Sources: