How to Boost Immunity with Cannabis Oil

Cannabinoid oil has shown to have a positive effect on the human immune system. Ingesting CBD oil for immunity is being suggested by doctors.

Cannabis oil or CBD oil is manufactured from cannabis extracts. CBD is a phytocannabinoid that comprises 40% of the cannabis extract. There are several CBD health benefits. CBD mostly functions on the endocannabinoid system of our body. To know in detail, read on.

1. What is Immunity?

We stay exposed to several infections and disease-causing organisms (viruses, bacteria, etc.) every day, which can eventually result in our death if we did not have the immune system. Our immune system keeps these infections and diseases under control by using the white blood cells which protect the body cells from the invasion.

White blood cells are of two types, phagocytes, and lymphocytes. Phagocytes are cells that engulf and destroy the foreign particles before they can invade the body cells. Lymphocytes, broadly known as T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes, destroy the antigens. It also allows the body to remember the antigen to allow a faster immune response in case of a second infection.

2. The Endocannabinoid System

The CBD oil for immunity plays a role in health care by affecting the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system was discovered very recently. So we know very little about it, but it is responsible for establishing as well as maintaining the homeostasis among various systems of the body. The body is required to modulate cell functioning, which includes the cells in the immune system and produces Endocannabinoids.

3. Why Use CBD Oil for Immunity

The most important question is, what does CBD oil do? CBD oil for immunity contains endocannabinoids that act as immune boosters and as an immunosuppressant, counteracting inflammation in people with autoimmune diseases. They boost the system, keeping it alert in case of any infection. CBD oil for immunity allows homeostasis to be achieved after the body has fought an infection or a disease and has a weakened immune system. Taking CBD oil for immunity also reduces anxiety, which is extremely harmful to all the systems of our body, including the immune system. In many cases, traditional medicine can also do what is required but has an adverse effect on the body. CBD from CBD Pure Ratio, being organic, does not have an adverse effect on the body.

4. How to Use CBD Oil

The answer to the question, how to take CBD oil is simple. CBD oil for immunity can be taken by outing a few drops on your tongue and waiting for a second before swallowing it. You can also mix a few drops of CBD oil with a glass of juice or milk, it can also be added to food during preparation; therefore, there are several simple ways of taking CBD oil at home.

The next question asked is, “what strength CBD oil one must use?” The intake of CBD oil for immunity should be started at a low dose and then increased uniformly. It also varies with the user’s body weight, chemistry, and the condition for which the oil is being used.

5. Is CBD Oil Really an Immune Booster

Though CBD oil for immunity acts as an anti-inflammatory substance, it also relaxes the internal bodily systems, strengthening the immune system. It induces homeostasis of the systems in the body, allowing the systems, including the immune system, of the body to function properly.

Conclusion

So, CBD oil for our body has two effects on the immune system of the body, as an immune-suppressant and also as an immunity booster. Both happen through very different processes in our body. It is recommended to consult a physician for a diagnosis before you start using CBD oil for immunity, to find out the necessity of the use. What is your necessity? Let us know in the comments.