How to Choose Your Las Vegas Bankruptcy Lawyer

Las Vegas, NV – If you’re considering filing for bankruptcy, chances are you’re already in enough turmoil. Filing for bankruptcy has unfortunately acquired a bad name in our society, which puts debtors under considerable psychological strain. This, in turn, causes them to not make the best choices when hiring lawyers.

And yet, who represents you, their skill, and intentions, will make all the difference in the outcome of your bankruptcy trial. Here, we walk you through some non-negotiable aspects of hiring a bankruptcy lawyer, and what you need to pay attention to when dealing with an attorney.

Steer clear of bankruptcy mills.

A so-called bankruptcy mill is basically a law firm that handles lots of bankruptcy cases every year. While it’s good to hire an attorney with experience, firms that file dozens or even hundreds of bankruptcy cases every year might not be the best way to go. You run the risk of hiring someone who’s doing it for the money and has little interest in the individual client.

Luckily, there are some ways to avoid these mills. When interviewing Las Vegas bankruptcy lawyers, ask questions. A good, trustworthy lawyer should be upfront about their previous experience, case record, and other such details.

Also, pay attention to who deals with your case. Are you speaking to your attorney or a member of their staff? Some lawyers don’t even see their client before the actual court date – obviously, you should be wary of those.

A specialist over a dabbler.

In the attorney world, you will encounter “jacks of all trades”. Basically, this is a lawyer who dabbles in a little bit of everything, handling bankruptcy cases, as well as other kinds of law. While they may be convincing and even appear knowledgeable, you’d be best served avoiding them.

You want a lawyer who handles bankruptcy as their main interest and has a lot of experience in these matters, not someone who does it among many other things. So when interviewing potential Nevada bankruptcy lawyers, don’t be afraid to ask if they handle other things aside from bankruptcy.

Take the cost seriously.

If you’re dealing with a bankruptcy case, it’s safe to assume you’re not in the best place, financially. However, one area of your life where you most definitely don’t want to be skimping is hiring your lawyer.

It’s tempting, sure, to hire someone who tells you your case will be easy and cheap, but it may not be the wisest course of action. You want to base your choice of attorney on who appears knowledgeable, experienced, and empathic, not on who’s cheapest, or else you may regret it.

Pay attention to the options they give you.

During your initial consultation, skilled Las Vegas bankruptcy lawyers should help you explore all of your options. What they most definitely should not do is pressure you into filing for bankruptcy.

If an attorney is overly insistent on your filing for bankruptcy, they may be more interested in their own gain, and not what’s best for you. A wise lawyer will help rule out other financial alternatives before advising you to file.

Tip: Snce you’ll be dealing with lawyers and court clerks for the next few months, now would be a good time to educate yourself a bit on legal matters.