How to Deal with a Sexually Harassing Landlord in Fresno

A landlord might ask you to perform sexual favors in exchange for guaranteeing you the opportunity to rent a property that is quite popular.

Everyone deserves a safe, secure place to live. Just because you don’t have enough money to purchase your own home doesn’t mean that you should accept harassment and mistreatment from your landlord. These individuals are responsible for providing tenants with acceptable living conditions. This not only includes things like running water and heat, but it also includes an area free from sexual harassment. If your landlord has engaged in sexual harassment in Fresno, you have every right to sue them.

In order to file a lawsuit, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified attorney in California who has plenty of experience with sexual harassment. With help from your attorney, you can strive for the best possible outcome, which usually involves a considerable financial settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for any out-of-pocket expenses you might have incurred due to the harassment, including living costs for finding somewhere else to live. In addition, you can use your settlement to pay for psychological treatment if you have been left traumatized by your experiences.

How a Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Works

The Civil Rights Act protects you against sexual harassment in the workplace, at schools, and at your home if you rent. The Civil Rights Act protects you against gender-based discrimination. Sexual harassment is considered a form of gender-based discrimination, and so this misconduct can form the basis of a civil lawsuit against your landlord.

Examples of Landlord Sexual Harassment

A landlord can commit sexual harassment against tenants in a number of different ways. This behavior can begin even before you sign the rental agreement. For example, a landlord might ask you to perform sexual favors in exchange for guaranteeing you the opportunity to rent a property that is quite popular.

After you begin renting the property, your landlord might commit acts of sexual harassment in a number of different ways. For example, they might offer you reduced rent in exchange for sexual favors. It is worth mentioning that even if you consent to this exchange, it is still considered “quid pro quo” sexual harassment because your landlord is in a position of power over you. In other words, you may feel you have no choice to consent because you fear losing the roof over your head.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Fresno, you are spoiled for choice. There is no shortage of committed legal professionals willing to assist you, and you can depend on their help as you strive for the best possible outcome. One thing is clear: you don’t have to sit back and accept harassment from your landlord. In fact, you can turn the tables on them and ensure they experience legal consequences for their misconduct. Reach out to a qualified attorney today to get the ball rolling.