How to Deal with Job Uncertainty During COVID-19

Control what you can. Emphasize aspects of your normal daily routine that can still be followed. Otherwise, create a new schedule that suits the current situation. It’s important to be able to continue moving toward your overall life goals.

Life is full of uncertainty, especially in times like these. While most things lie outside of your control, keeping a healthy mindset is essential to facing the unknown and coping with challenging circumstances. Today more than ever we are faced with confusion and unpredictability.

More than 22 million Americans found themselves out of work in under a month due to the pandemic. Many abruptly became remote workers. Members of business management and employees who were fired or furloughed still have options available for insurance, at least for a while. Self-employed workers are also impacted. Freelancers lost jobs and critical consulting projects, many of whom had no freelancer health insurance. The concerns that people have had to deal with are too many to name.

Not everyone tolerates uncertainty the same. Some people are fine living unpredictably and taking risks. Others are deeply distressed by that type of randomness in life. If you are experiencing overwhelming feelings of worry and uncertainty, you are not alone. Most of us feel that way right now. No matter how hopeless or helpless you feel, there are healthy ways to deal with your emotions.

Self-care

Self-care is more important now than it has been in most of our lifetime. The only way to help others who are anxious and uncertain is to take care of yourself first. Make sure that you get plenty of sleep and eat well. Some form of daily exercise is also important. Do things that you keep calm and centered. All of this is paramount right now.

Acknowledgment

Take it easy on yourself and others. We are in uncharted territory so this is not the time to beat yourself up for being on edge. Acknowledge your feelings and decide how to manage day by day. The feelings that you and others have are real. Events such as weddings, graduations, and even funerals will not occur. These circumstances are impactful. While we must keep our focus on the bigger picture, we must still give ourselves and others permission to feel things and process them.

Limited Media Consumption

One of the first things to be wary of is information overload. You should stay informed, but don’t consume news and information about the pandemic every waking moment. Choose one or two trusted sources, and designate a time to tune in. Keeping up with new policies and guidelines is expected, but don’t go into the “what ifs”. Constant consumption of news stories and updates can increase feelings of frustration and anxiety. If you find yourself in an episode of catastrophic thinking, practice mindfulness and breath deeply to center yourself.

Healthy Connections

Virtual gatherings act as communication and solace. We need each other most in times like these. Although we can’t be together physically, we must stay connected with phone calls, social media, and video conferencing. Also, take time to enjoy things that make life beautiful. In this situation look for small joys such as cooking or watching funny movies. Warm and caring moments are what is needed right now.

A routine can help you carry on despite the circumstances. Find opportunities to take care of things that you wished you had time to do before. Learn a new language, read a novel, or reorganize your closets. In addition to hardship, this situation has given people lots of time to create positive opportunities.