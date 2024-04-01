How to Defend the Indefensible

Everyone Has a Constitutional Right to Defend Themselves

People sometimes wonder why a trial is even necessary when the defendant is so obviously guilty. The answer to this question is actually very simple. No matter what, all criminal defendants are afforded a fair opportunity to defend themselves. Even when the evidence is clear, and the defendant will almost certainly be found guilty, they have the right to put up the best defense they can, and an Atlantic City criminal lawyer can assist.

This right is good because it protects you and gives you a fair opportunity to defend yourself. Taking this away from those we deem “indefensible” sets a dangerous precedent. Where is our society headed if we decide that some people may defend themselves against criminal charges but others may not? Everyone must be considered innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law.

This is also incredibly important for those who might seem guilty at first but are actually innocent. Many cases become major news stories because the alleged crimes are shocking, and the evidence is stacked against the defendant. However, the truth comes out in the courtroom, and the prosecutor’s case might not be as strong as everyone initially thought. Without this right to defend ourselves, innocent people might end up behind bars.