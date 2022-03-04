How to File a Truck Accident Lawsuit in Connecticut

The vast majority of personal injury lawsuits never go to trial.

If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident, the legal process of filing a lawsuit can seem quite daunting. After all, most injured victims cannot draw upon decades of legal knowledge to help them in this scenario. In addition, victims are often preoccupied with extensive medical treatments, psychological trauma, and the financial pressures of missing work. Fortunately, the process of filing a lawsuit and receiving a settlement is actually quite straightforward when you enlist the help of a qualified, experienced semi-truck accident attorney in Connecticut.

An attorney can guide you through the entire process, ending with a settlement that provides you with more than enough compensation to cover your financial and non-economic losses. While it’s always a good idea to gain an understanding of how this process works, you can essentially leave all the heavy lifting to your attorney while you focus on what’s important: healing from your injuries in the best way you can.

Gathering Evidence

After getting in touch with an attorney, you will need to start gathering evidence to support your injury claim. Your attorney will need to help you prove that the trucker’s negligence led directly to your injuries, since Connecticut is what’s known as a “tort state.” You may already have some evidence ready, such as photographs of the crash scene. Perhaps you obtained the contact information of various witnesses who saw the accident. Your medical records can also be used as evidence, since you’ll need to show that an injury actually occurred in order to receive compensation.

Negotiating with Insurance Companies

After you have enough evidence, your attorney can help you negotiate with the insurance provider. Trucking companies are almost always heavily insured, which means that you will be dealing directly with their insurance provider rather than the individual trucker who caused the crash. With the right negotiation techniques, you can obtain a fair, adequate settlement that reflects the true extent of your damages. You may need to show your evidence to back up your claims when dealing with insurance companies.

Going to Court

The vast majority of personal injury lawsuits never go to trial. This is because insurance companies desperately want to avoid this outcome, and they’re willing to pay settlements in order to stop this from happening. However, if an insurance company isn’t willing to give you a fair settlement, a trial may be necessary. Your attorney will represent you in court if this happens.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been injured by a Bridgeport semi-truck accident, you need to get in touch with a qualified attorney as soon as possible. Fortunately, there is no shortage of legal professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. With their help, you can pursue a settlement in a confident, efficient manner. Remember, the statute of limitations can prevent you from taking legal action if you wait too long, so it’s best to be proactive.