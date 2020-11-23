How to Get Your Social Media App “Instagram Popular” in the Shortest Time

The big picture of the success of your social media application lies in the methodologies adopted to promote your application among a wide audience.

Over 1 million people use Instagram over a month, isn’t that stunning? It is the kind of reach Instagram has over people. If you consider its core functionality, it is just an app to share pictures and videos with people. The reason for its popularity can be attributed to a variety of factors such as- vast library of features, an attractive user interface, and moreover popularity among a wide circle of global users.

People mainly use social media apps to connect with their friends and family. So, it is important that the app is popular among a wider audience. The marketing for social media apps is equally important as the development process. In this blog, let us look at the marketing techniques to adopt for making your Instagram clone app famous.

Instagram’s global presence can be best understood through the following statistics:

Almost 63% of Instagram users log in at least once in a day.

Like button on Instagram are being hit more than 4.2 million times per day.

Popular Instagrammers earn millions of dollars. According to reports, 31% of the user earn more than $75k per year on Instagram, following that 32% of the users earn $50-70k per annum.

In comparison with Facebook, Instagram has younger users part of it. Nearly two out of three users of Instagram are between the age group of 18 to 34.

Ways to make your Instagram like app popular

People regularly check social media apps multiple times a day. So there is not going to be much difficulty in retaining the customers. The challenge lies in acquiring customers.

Make it free

The phrase ”Make it free” doesn’t make much sense. When we look at popular social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., they offer the app for free. There are certain in-app purchases involved, for instance, an assortment of custom stickers or certain exclusive features for a price. People will not be hesitant to pay for that. The moment the app is labeled with a price to install it, people stay away from it.

Advertise social media app

People are not going to know about the app unless you advertise it. Advertise your application on major platforms like Google Play Store and iOS App Store. So when people search for social media apps in the app store, the application will be listed at the top and customers are more likely to download the app.

Promote your social media app

Before the launch of the social media app create a page exclusively dedicated to your social media app and promote it on major platforms. In order to make your product known before its launch, have an expert marketing team by your side to assist in marketing your product.

Some of the popular apps make it default to subscribe to the official handle of the social media app. It would be an effective strategy to promote features and exciting offers among users.

Referral program

Users can get amazing offers and deals for referring a friend to use the application. It motivates people to recommend the app to more friends. One of the crucial aspects to keep in mind is that referral marketing does not happen on its own. Offer highlights in the form of banners on the home page and notifications so that customers are aware of the referral programs.

Personalities and Social media influences

People will want to become part of your application to know more about their favorite idols. Invite popular celebrities and social media influencers of other popular apps to use your application.

Aspects to pay close attention while developing Instagram-like app

Profile completion updates

There are certain aspects that are part of popular social media apps that annoy people. One of the main concerns is the profile completion status. Customers are not always comfortable with sharing all their personal information on social media apps. But when they see frequent push notifications for profile completion. They are in a way compelled to provide this information to avoid future pop-ups. There is a simple way to make users more comfortable with Instagram-like apps. Have a provision on the built-in Instagram software to offer a quick tour for first-time users so that they are familiar with the features and aspects of the app.

Make your app unique

Already, there are several social media apps present. In order for more users to prefer your application, offer certain unique features. When we look at Twitter, it acts as a platform for users to share their thoughts and opinions. Snapchat allows users to share small clips of videos. So the application idea need not be complex, but it needs an operating USP and be impressive enough to captivate the presence of a global audience.

Summing Up

The big picture of the success of your social media application lies in the methodologies adopted to promote your application among a wide audience. Have a skilled development team for top-notch Instagram clone app development and a marketing team to promote your app on a global level.