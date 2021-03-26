How to Make a VA Claim for Narcolepsy

When it comes to getting approved for your benefits, it is important that you fully disclose any and all issues that you might be experiencing physically, mentally and emotionally.

Having to deal with any type of disability can be most difficult, especially when it affects you neurologically. While narcolepsy isn’t as openly discussed as other medical conditions, it is in fact very serious as it can interfere with your ability to maintain a normal life. If you are a veteran who suffers from narcolepsy, here are some tips to help you claim your benefits.

Making Sure You Qualify for Benefits

In order for you to receive VA disability benefits for narcolepsy, you must prove that your condition was aggravated by or a result of you being in the military. You should be prepared to submit the following:

Proof of a recent diagnosis of narcolepsy

Documentation detailing what caused the illness

A statement from you physician confirming that your condition is connected to your military service

How Narcolepsy is Connected to Service

While there is no official determination of what causes someone to have narcolepsy, the illness can be brought on by strong emotions; something that can be a result of being in the service. Depending on what your particular duties were while serving, they could have played a direct role in causing you to have narcolepsy.

For example, if you worked the night shift and had trouble adjusting your sleep patterns, the lack of sleep could have caused you to nod off at any given time.

Why Narcolepsy is So Serious

Although sometimes made light of, narcolepsy is no laughing matter as it can actually cause you to have other disorders that are even more serious. While narcolepsy can be quite serious in and of itself, it can also cause side effects such as anxiety and depression. Narcolepsy is generally described as a condition where you can fall asleep at any given moment.

However, if you suffer with Type 1 narcolepsy, you could experience temporary paralysis while you are having an episode. And, because a narcoleptic attack can happen at any moment, this could make doing daily activities such as driving or even walking down the street virtually impossible.

Filing Your Claim for Benefits

Because narcolepsy can cause lots of other secondary conditions, you should take these into account as well when filing your claim. Let’s say you sustained a leg injury that has since healed. However, there is still some discomfort that interferes with your ability to sleep properly, causing you to have narcolepsy; this could be included in your claim. If you want to be certain you are following the proper procedures and need help filing your claim, schedule a consultation with a veterans’ disability lawyer.

Going Through the Process

Once you have all of your documents together and filed, you can expect to have to visit with a VA doctor for further examination. Prior to approving your claim for benefits, your file will be reviewed, and your diagnosis will be confirmed by a VA doctor.

Because narcolepsy is mostly determined by the levels of hypocretin that you have, it might be necessary for you to have tests done at a special lab. There, your brain waves can be measured when you are awake as well as asleep. However, any additional information you can give, such as how your condition affects your daily activities, can help tremendously.

When it comes to getting approved for your benefits, it is important that you fully disclose any and all issues that you might be experiencing physically, mentally and emotionally. These factors are important in that it all ties in together, as one condition can actually trigger secondary conditions (source: cck-law.com). Be as thorough as possible when explaining what you go through on a daily basis, so you can try to paint as clear a picture as possible.