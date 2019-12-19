How to Save Money on Car Insurance

There are plenty of different ways that people can save money on car insurance. These savings might not always be massive every month, but they can certainly add up over time and greatly decrease the cost of car ownership.

While public transit has improved and more people are riding bikes and walking to get around, people still love to drive. Over 90% of American households have access to a vehicle and there are millions of cars on American roads at any given time. The numbers are similar in Canada as there are tens of millions of registered vehicles in the country. While having and owning a car can be very convenient, it is also quite costly. One of the biggest recurring costs for many car owners is car insurance.

While it is valuable and helps people with their peace of mind, it can be expensive. However, it doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of different ways that people can save money on car insurance. These savings might not always be massive every month, but they can certainly add up over time and greatly decrease the cost of car ownership.

Without any further ado, let’s take a closer look at some different ways you can save money on car insurance

Shop Around for the Best Rates

Of course, one of the best ways to save money on your car insurance is to shop around for the best rates. It’s important to find the best insurance rates as they will directly impact how much you spend or save. Not every insurance provider will have the same rates, so you are doing yourself a disservice if you go with the first provider you visit.

The more you visit, the better your chances are of finding a great deal. You should aim to get a handful of quotes from different companies before comparing and deciding which to go with. Be sure to ask around for whom your friends and family may recommend, as well. Make sure that the company you go with is reputable and legitimate, too.

Raise Your Deductible

If you want your monthly or annual premiums to go down, one thing you can consider doing is raising your deductible. If you have a higher deductible for potential claims down the road, it will lower how much you need to pay in premiums. The reduction can be significant and could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars over time.

However, before you do this, ensure it makes sense for your unique financial situation. A higher deductible will mean lower premiums, but a higher deductible also means you could be on the hook for paying much more when you make a claim. As a result, it is important to save up and set aside more money in case you need to make a claim. If you don’t, paying for it might not be easy.

Look for Available Discounts

That’s right, you might be able to find some decent discounts to reduce how much you need to spend on car insurance. Many insurance providers will offer a number of discounts to their customers in certain situations. For example, some will offer discounts if you bundle insurance, if you pay your premiums in bulk, or even if you are a member of a certain group or organization.

Of course, don’t expect to qualify or be able to take advantage of every discount. Also, not every provider will offer the same discounts, so like the first point, be sure to shop around. The amount of these discounts could be minute or could be large and quite noticeable, so do your homework.

In conclusion, we hope that this article has been able to help you save money on car insurance.