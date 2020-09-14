How to Train Your Dog to Interact with Others

Remember, in some jurisdictions, if certain facts are proven at trial, a dog bite case may result in the destruction of your dog. While training can be time-consuming, it’s a far better alternative.

Given the number of dog bite injuries that occur in a given year, it’s a great idea to train your dog to interact more positively with others. Not only will it keep others and your dog happy and safe, it’ll keep you from being sued!

