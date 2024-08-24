Hybrid Model of CBT Delivery Provides Lasting Benefits

Delivery CBT intensive outpatient treatment both virtually and in person is found to be highly effective in symptom management.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) has gained widespread popularity over the years due to its effectiveness in treating a range of common mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more. Its structured approach, delivered either virtually, in-person, and under a hybrid arrangement, focuses on helping individuals identify and challenge negative thought patterns and behaviors that contribute to emotional distress, and in doing so, find healthier options for both. Through CBT, those struggling with their mental health learn coping skills, reframe to develop more positive perspectives, and practice problem-solving techniques.

In a recent study led by Jacqueline Sperling, PhD, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School, promising evidence emerged about the long-term benefits of hybrid cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for children and adolescents suffering from anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The study, published in Current Developmental Disorders Reports, focused on an intensive outpatient treatment program that combined both in-person and virtual therapy sessions, with lasting positive outcomes reported by the participants and their families. This research highlights the potential of hybrid therapy formats to provide sustainable improvements in pediatric mental health, particularly during an era where virtual healthcare is becoming more prevalent.



At McLean Hospital’s Anxiety Mastery Program (MAMP), 63 children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 19 were being treated for anxiety and OCD. The program originally offered in-person, intensive group- and family-based CBT four afternoons a week, for an average of eight weeks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, McLean transitioned to an entirely virtual treatment model, and eventually settled into a hybrid format, with one in-person day of therapy and three virtual treatment days each week.

The treatment program included a multidisciplinary care team made up of psychologists, psychiatrists, and doctoral students, ensuring that children received comprehensive support tailored to their individual needs. In addition to group-based therapy, families participated in caregiver guidance groups and individual check-ins, both virtually and in person.

By the end of treatment, participants, as well as their caregivers, reported significant reductions in both anxiety and depression symptoms by the time they completed the hybrid program. The improvements also persisted three months after discharge, showing that the positive results from the hybrid format offered more than just temporary relief. The model was shown to be particularly effective in managing symptoms for those with severe anxiety and OCD, providing both the flexibility of virtual therapy and the benefits of in-person interaction.

The results of the study suggest that this hybrid approach could be equally as valuable for other outpatient programs. By combining the benefits of in-person care with the convenience and accessibility of telehealth, hybrid CBT can extend the reach of mental health services to children and families who might otherwise face barriers to treatment.

