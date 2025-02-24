An Idaho chiropractor’s family wins $15M lawsuit after his fatal shooting.

A judge in Idaho has ordered a man to pay over $15 million to the family of a chiropractor who was shot and killed in his office in 2020. The ruling found that the shooter acted intentionally and without justification, bringing some closure to a case that has haunted the small town of Bonners Ferry for years.

According to court records, Daniel Moore, who ran a competing chiropractic business in the same town, admitted to firing through the window of Brian Drake’s office on March 12, 2020. Moore initially claimed he only meant to scare Drake, but the court determined his actions were deliberate. As a result, Moore was found liable for Drake’s wrongful death.

Drake’s widow and family had filed a lawsuit seeking damages for emotional distress, financial losses, and punitive damages. The court ultimately awarded them $4.88 million to cover economic losses, $500,000 for the emotional toll on the family, and $10 million in punitive damages. The judge ruled that Idaho state’s limit on non-economic damages did not apply due to the severity and recklessness of Moore’s actions. The court also stated that Moore’s behavior showed a blatant disregard for the likely consequences of his actions, justifying the large punitive award.

At the time of the shooting, Drake was on the phone with his wife, who heard the gunshot. The impact on her and their family has been immense, with years of waiting for some measure of justice. After the ruling, she expressed gratitude that the judge had carefully considered the evidence and acknowledged the suffering her family has endured.

Despite the civil court’s decision, no criminal charges have been filed against Moore as law enforcement continues its investigation. The case has drawn attention from both legal experts and the community, many of whom are frustrated by the lack of criminal accountability. Questions remain about whether additional evidence could eventually lead to criminal prosecution.

Drake’s widow has shared that life without her husband has been a painful journey, not just emotionally but financially as well. With his passing, she was left to care for their children alone while dealing with the uncertainty of the legal battle. The loss of his income and presence in their daily lives has created hardships that no court ruling can truly mend. However, she hopes that the financial compensation awarded will at least provide some security for their future.

The Bonners Ferry community has rallied around the Drake family, offering support and pushing for further legal action. Some have held vigils in his memory, while others have actively called for more transparency in the ongoing investigation. Many believe that without public pressure, Moore may never face criminal charges, leaving justice incomplete in their eyes.

Attempts to reach Moore’s attorney for comment have been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Drake’s family continues to push for answers and justice beyond the civil ruling, hoping the case will lead to criminal prosecution in the future.

The case serves as a grim reminder of how personal and professional conflicts can escalate to tragic levels. For the people of Bonners Ferry, the ruling provides some resolution, but the lingering questions about the lack of criminal charges remain. Drake’s widow and children have vowed to keep fighting for full accountability, determined not to let his death go unanswered.

As time passes, the family remains hopeful that further evidence or legal action will finally bring them the justice they seek. Until then, they continue to honor Drake’s memory and push for reforms that could prevent similar tragedies in the future.

