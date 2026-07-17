Idaho Man Indicted on Tax Evasion Charges

An Idaho resident has been accused of hiding assets to avoid paying taxes.

A Caldwell, Idaho, man is facing federal tax evasion charges after prosecutors accused him of taking steps to avoid paying hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to an indictment unsealed in federal court, Joshua Laine Bennett allegedly spent more than three years attempting to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes and penalties. Federal authorities claim the actions took place in the four-year span between December 2022 and February 2026 and resulted in losses to the government totaling more than $888,000, including penalties and interest. Prosecutors allege Bennett owed personal income taxes from several years as well as additional assessments connected to a business he owned. Those assessments came from unpaid employment-related taxes that were required to be collected and sent to the IRS.

Court documents accuse Bennett of using a variety of methods to keep assets and income out of reach of tax collection efforts, including that he provided false information on forms submitted to the IRS while collections were underway. Prosecutors claim the inaccurate information made it more difficult for authorities to determine his financial condition and recover money owed. The indictment also alleges Bennett frequently relied on cashier’s checks to keep balances in his personal bank accounts low. According to prosecutors, maintaining smaller account balances helped reduce the appearance of available funds that could be subject to collection efforts.

Federal authorities further allege that Bennett purchased nearly $700,000 worth of gold bars during the period covered by the indictment. Prosecutors claim those purchases were part of a broader effort to move wealth into forms that were less visible to tax collectors while outstanding liabilities remained unpaid.

Another accusation involves the use of a bank account allegedly controlled by a nominee. According to court filings, payments connected to industrial equipment and real estate transactions were directed into that account instead of one bearing Bennett’s name, which he later withdrew money from and used for personal expenses. These actions, according to the filing, were taken intentionally to prevent the collection of taxes and penalties. As a result, Bennett has been charged with two counts of tax evasion. One count relates to personal income tax obligations, while the second concerns penalties assessed in connection with unpaid business-related tax responsibilities. If convicted, Bennett could face significant penalties. Tax evasion charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, and a conviction could bring supervised release, restitution payments, and financial penalties ordered by the court.

The case is being investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation, the law enforcement branch responsible for examining alleged violations of federal tax laws. Prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho are handling the case. DOJ officials said combating fraud remains a major enforcement priority, with investigators focusing on schemes that deprive the government of revenue and interfere with the administration of federal tax laws. Bennett’s case will now move through the court system, where prosecutors will be required to present evidence supporting the allegations contained in the indictment.

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Idaho Man Indicted For Tax Evasion

Idaho man faces tax evasion charges over alleged $888,313 IRS loss