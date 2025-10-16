If I Have a Motorcycle Accident in Florida, Who Pays for My Medical Bills?

Motorcycle accidents often result in serious injuries and complex insurance challenges. The reality is, insurance companies look for ways to deny or reduce payouts, especially in motorcycle cases.

Florida’s insurance laws work differently for motorcyclists compared to drivers of standard vehicles. If you’re injured in a motorcycle accident, it’s important to know that your medical bills may not be covered the same way they would be in a car crash—even if you weren’t at fault.

At Abrahamson & Uiterwyk, we help injured riders understand their rights and fight to recover every dollar they’re owed after a motorcycle accident.

Florida Motorcycle Insurance Laws: No PIP Coverage

Unlike cars and trucks, motorcycles are not covered under Florida’s no-fault Personal Injury Protection (PIP) insurance system. That means:

PIP does not apply to motorcycle riders or passengers.

to motorcycle riders or passengers. If you’re injured while riding a motorcycle, you must rely on other sources for medical bill payment.

Who May Be Responsible for Your Medical Bills After a Motorcycle Accident?

Depending on the circumstances, several parties or coverage options may help pay for your medical expenses:

The At-Fault Driver’s Bodily Injury Liability (BI) Coverage

If another driver caused your crash, their insurance may be responsible for paying your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering— but only if they have BI coverage , which isn’t required in Florida.

If another driver caused your crash, their insurance may be responsible for paying your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering— , which isn’t required in Florida. Your Own Health Insurance

If the at-fault driver lacks insurance or coverage is delayed, your health insurance can help cover medical treatment . Keep in mind, your insurer may seek reimbursement (subrogation) from any settlement you receive later.

If the at-fault driver lacks insurance or coverage is delayed, . Keep in mind, your insurer may seek reimbursement (subrogation) from any settlement you receive later. MedPay or Medical Payments Coverage (if purchased)

This optional coverage, if added to your motorcycle policy, can pay for immediate medical expenses regardless of fault —but not all riders carry this coverage.

This optional coverage, if added to your motorcycle policy, can pay for immediate medical expenses —but not all riders carry this coverage. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) Coverage

If the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough coverage, your UM/UIM policy can help cover medical expenses and more , especially in hit-and-run or low-coverage cases.

If the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough coverage, your , especially in hit-and-run or low-coverage cases. Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Unfortunately, some victims are forced to pay upfront or arrange payment plans until liability is established or a settlement is reached.

Examples

Example 1: Another Driver Caused the Crash

A car turns left in front of you at an intersection. You suffer multiple injuries. If that driver carries BI coverage, their insurer may cover your hospital bills, surgery, and rehabilitation costs.

A car turns left in front of you at an intersection. You suffer multiple injuries. If that driver carries BI coverage, their insurer may cover your hospital bills, surgery, and rehabilitation costs. Example 2: No Insurance Coverage from At-Fault Driver

A distracted driver runs a red light and hits you, but they have no BI insurance. Your UM coverage kicks in and helps pay for your ER visit, follow-up care, and time off work.

A distracted driver runs a red light and hits you, but they have no BI insurance. Your kicks in and helps pay for your ER visit, follow-up care, and time off work. Example 3: You Are Partially at Fault

You were speeding slightly when a car pulled out of a parking lot and hit you. You’re found 20% at fault. The at-fault driver’s insurer may still cover 80% of your damages, depending on comparative fault rules.

Why You Should Contact a Florida Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Motorcycle accidents often result in serious injuries and complex insurance challenges. The reality is, insurance companies look for ways to deny or reduce payouts, especially in motorcycle cases. At Abrahamson & Uiterwyk, we:

Investigate liability and uncover all potential sources of compensation

Negotiate with insurers on your behalf

Help reduce or manage medical liens

Fight for full compensation for your injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering

Florida Highway Patrol Crash Reports

If you’re involved in a motorcycle crash, Florida Highway Patrol crash reports can provide essential information that may assist in your claim. These reports are often a key resource for understanding the circumstances of an accident and determining fault.

Schedule a Free Consultation Today

If you’ve been injured in a motorcycle accident, don’t try to figure it out alone. Call Abrahamson & Uiterwyk at 1-800-538-4878 or complete our online form to speak with an attorney who understands the unique challenges motorcycle riders face in Florida.

You pay no fees or costs unless we win your case.