Immigration Attorneys May Benefit Individuals Threatened with Deportation

As the numbers of deported individuals in New Jersey fluctuates, legal immigrants need to be aware of their rights and the importance of providing application support documentation.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted 185,884 removals during FY 2020 which was a 30 percent decrease from FY 2019. The decrease represented a notable decline at the Southwest border due to the use of authority under 42 U.S.C. §§ 265 and 268, to expel aliens from the United States to prevent the introduction of COVID19. The majority of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) interior removals, approximately 92 percent, had criminal convictions, or pending criminal charges. Despite the overall decrease in removals, ICE ERO assisted CBP with 17,000 air charter 5 expulsions under Title 42, and also saw increases in removals to several countries that were previously uncooperative with removal efforts. If you, or a loved one are facing a risk of deportation for any reason, contact an experienced immigration law attorney as soon as possible to explore options to stave off deportation efforts.

Green card

Application for permanent residency to the United States is complex and a New Jersey green card lawyer can assist with its completion, while adhering to applicable laws and requirements. Sometimes individuals may be inadmissible to U. S. Citizenship application, but individual cases may be resolved with the assistance of an experienced immigration lawyer in New Jersey. If the process is not in adherence to current laws, there may be a danger of deportation. In order for an individual to apply for a Green Card, they must be eligible under one of the following categories:

Family of U.S. Citizen including an immediate relative; other relative; fiancé, or fiancé’s child; widow(er), or abused spouse, child, or parent.

relative; fiancé, or fiancé’s child; widow(er), or abused spouse, child, or parent. Employment as an immigrant worker, physician, or investor.

Special immigrant as a religious worker, international media worker, juvenile, Afghanistan or Iraq National, or affiliation with a national organization.

Victim of abuse, human trafficking and crime holding a T, or U nonimmigrant visa.

Refugee seeking asylum in U.S. after one year.

Registry as residing in U.S. since January 1, 1972.

Unsettling deportation methods

As the numbers of deported individuals in New Jersey fluctuates, legal immigrants need to be aware of their rights and the importance of providing application support documentation and adherence to filing times set up by the USCIS. An experienced deportation attorney in New Jersey will be familiar with USCIS regulations that require that a petitioner be given the opportunity to know, and respond to any derogatory evidence, or missing information on their application before a petition is denied. They can contact the USCIS and make sure applicants know what they need and how to obtain it in order for applications to be filled out correctly and completely to avoid deportation.

Seek legal counsel

Immigrants with U.S. Citizenship status questions and problems should call the Law Office of Eric M. Mark for assistance, as they can offer the services of skilled New Jersey immigration attorneys and deportation attorneys, who are familiar with filing timelines and applicable current immigration laws.

Sources:

https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-eligibility-categories

https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/refugees-and-asylum/asylum

https://www.ice.gov/statistics#wcm-survey-target-id

http://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title8-section1182&num=0&edition=prelim