Each weather condition provides its own set of problems so before you drive, check the weather conditions first and work out if it’s safe to drive or postpone your trip.

While there’s many reasons for a car accident to occur, one major reason is changes in weather conditions. According to the Federal Highway Administration in the past 10 years there’s been over 1.2 million weather related vehicle accidents. This is a 21% average across all vehicle accidents. In this article we’ll cover the impact of weather conditions on car accidents and how you can keep yourself safe and lower the risks of an accident occurring.

Rain

One of the most common weather conditions related to car accidents is rain and it can cause many issues for drivers. When it rains the dirt and oil on the road can create a slippery surface, this is especially true if the tread on the tires isn’t great. Heavy rain can also cause issues with poor visibility making it challenging for you and other drivers to see lane markings, road signs, and other cars.

Safety Tips:

Drive at a safe speed suitable for the conditions, even if it’s below the speed limit. Increase following distance: Give yourself more time to react by increasing the distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you.

Driving in the rain can be safe if you take proper precautions. If you find you’re in a vehicle accident, here’s some of the common things to do after a car accident:

Make sure everyone is okay

Call the police and ambulance service if needed

Take down the other driver’s information

Call a lawyer to know your legal rights

These are just some of the things you should do after you have an accident. If you believe you’ve caused an accident, make sure you seek legal advice.

Snow and Ice

Winter weather is one of the most dangerous driving conditions. Ice and snow can cause major crashes if you’re not used to driving in these conditions. It’s said that 24% of weather related accidents in the US occur from snow and ice conditions.

Black ice is almost invisible, and forms across roads when the temperature drops to a low level. Snow has the ability to reduce visibility, create deep drifts, and make roads impassable. When together snow and ice can really limit traction which can cause problems with starting, stopping and steering the vehicle.

Safety Tips:

If possible, avoid driving during snow storms or icy conditions. Use winter tires: Equip your vehicle with winter tires that provide better traction on snow and ice.

Where possible avoid driving in snowy conditions for your safety and the safety of those around you. If you’re going through mountain areas, be extra careful of avalanches.

Fog

Foggy conditions are dangerous due to the limited visibility on the roads. Dense fog can leave drivers only seeing a few feet ahead of themselves. This can make it difficult to react to hazards and react in time. It can also create an illusion that objects are moving a lot slower than what they actually are. This can lead to accidents occurring.

Safety Tips:

Use fog lights to help improve visibility. Keep a safe distance: Increase the distance between your car and the vehicle ahead to give yourself more time to react.

Avoid driving in foggy conditions if you’re able too.

Wind

Strong winds can make it difficult to control a vehicle. This is true for larger vehicles like trucks, vans, and SUVs. High winds can push vehicles sideways, causing them to swerve into other lanes or off the road. Wind can also create hazards by blowing debris onto the road, such as tree branches, trash, or even larger objects like construction materials.

Safety Tips:

Use a strong grip on the steering wheel to keep your vehicle steady. Be cautious: Trucks and buses are more affected by wind, so be extra careful when passing them.

Endnote

Changes in weather conditions can have an impact on your driving ability and whether you reach your destination or not. Each weather condition provides its own set of problems so before you drive, check the weather conditions first and work out if it’s safe to drive or postpone your trip. This will help you avoid having a vehicle accident. Don’t forget to collect all the information necessary after the accident occurs so you have a strong legal case.