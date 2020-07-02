The Impacts of COVID-19 on Personal Injury Law Firms

Clients have preferred law firms with a long history of success over newer firms that might struggle to cope with changes taking place in the industry.

In the early stages, not many would have expected COVID-19 to take the form of a pandemic and bring the entire world to a standstill. The disease has spread like wildfire and has affected human lives both directly and indirectly.

While the lockdowns called by states helped in containing the disease, it did not turn out well for many businesses. Personal injury law firms being one of them were also affected by the adversity as they struggled to reach out to their clients. They have been unable to make a one-to-one interaction with the clients because of the lockdown being active in most parts of the country.

As people have been inside their homes and have not engaged in any outdoor activities, the number of personal accident cases demanding services of personal injury law firms have dropped significantly. Also, the suspension of most of the court activities hasn’t done any good either. It has only slowed down the settlement process of existing cases.

While compensation lawyers gold coast have taken several measures to minimise the effects the pandemic, COVID-19 has still affected the law firms in a significant way.

Video Conferencing

As the face-to-face client interactions have been minimum, lawyers have tried to adopt video conferencing to communicate with their clients.

While video conferencing can be called a success in straightforward injury claims, it isn’t useful in complicated cases that warrant an expert to meet and examine the injured party physically. Such examinations become necessary to confirm the opinion expressed by the party and also to add weight to the lawyer’s opinion at the time of representation in the court.

However, this advancement can be termed as a useful one as it has kept the law firms going. While dealing with complex cases has proved to be a challenge, the use of video conferencing has indeed shown law firms a way forward.

Impact on Employment

Like in other sectors, coronavirus has affected employment in personal injury law firms, too. The loss of revenue and work has forced law firms to look out for ways to handle their staff without running afoul of the law, especially with regard to remuneration. The industry has already witnessed salary reductions, pay freezes, and modifications in the provisions of unpaid leave. The situation is bound to continue in the future if the condition does not get better.

Delay in Litigated Claims

Rescheduling of hearings and proofs that are to be discharged or reassigned have delayed several litigated claims. The courts have also been operating on a significantly reduced basis. As the presentation of evidence by witnesses is now being made remotely, hearings that involve legal submissions are getting delayed. However, compensation lawyers gold coast have shared quite a few positives from virtual hearings of litigated claims.

Hearing a case virtually depends mostly on its complexity, the number of witnesses involved and the particular points that are in dispute. Say, a case that requires the lawyer to vouch for the credibility of a particular witness, hearing in person would be most suitable. However, in several other matters that are in litigation, virtual hearings have proved quite useful.

Experienced Personal Injury Lawyers Over New Law Firms

Well-established and reputed personal injury law firms have managed to get going because they have had ongoing cases even during this challenging period. While mass marketing law firms have faced the heat, clients have become mindful in hiring a personal injury lawyer. Clients have preferred law firms with a long history of success over newer firms that might struggle to cope with changes taking place in the industry.